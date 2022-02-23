Benfica came home strong to earn a 2-2 draw against Ajax at the Estádio da Luz. The Amsterdam club went in front through Dusan Tadic before Sébastien Haller scored at both ends in the space of three minutes.

Haller missed a glorious chance to make it 3-1 before the break as Benfica rallied in the second half. Rafa was instrumental in the comeback, repeatedly charging down the right wing to inspire the Eagles as Roman Yaremchuk pounced to net the equaliser in Lisbon.

Ajax intentions clear

It didn’t take long for Ajax to make their intentions clear, Noussair Mazraoui and Daley Blind getting into advanced positions and cutting inside to provide Dusan Tadic and Antony with plenty of open space.

Benfica were the architects of their own demise in the 18th minute as the Amsterdam club took the lead.

Alejandro Grimaldo had already lost possession on two occasions and it was third time unlucky. Mazraoui and Antony combined to send in a cross that was met by an unmarked Dusan Tadic, the Serbian side footing into the top corner.

Haller at both ends

The Eagles showed no signs of laying down in front of a raucous home crowd and soon equalised. Rafa won a corner that fell to Jan Vertonghen, the Dutch defender seeing two shots blocked before firing in a cross that Sébastien Haller turned into his own net.

Haller only had to wait three minutes to make amends and restore Ajax’s lead. He directed Steven Berghuis’ cross on target, Odysseas Vlachodimos making a save with the ball falling directly to Haller who volleyed into the bottom corner.

Turning point

Ajax pressed for a third goal before half time, Ryan Gravenberch going on a solo run before Mazraoui saw his shot saved. The turning point of the match came a minute before the break.

Edson Álvarez surged into the box, his shot rebounding off the post into the path of Haller, but the striker couldn’t react in time and shot narrowly wide.

Frustrations to the fore

Benfica were looking frustrated at the start of the second half with Darwin Núñez and Gonçalo Ramos booked for silly fouls.

Ajax had no intentions of sitting on their lead and went close to extending it once again. Dusan Tadic released Haller who held the ball up and returned it to Radic who narrowly missed the top corner.

Rafa takes over

Benfica reacted well and slowly started to get on top as the match opened up. Rafa saw his shot deflected wide before surging down the left wing and delivering a cross that Núñez narrowly failed to reach.

Núñez shot wide as Nélson Veríssimo made the first substitution in the 62nd minute, Éverton made way for Roman Yaremchuk which saw Núñez move to the left wing.

Alvarez released Mazraoui who forced a smart save from Vlachomidos, but it was Ajax’s last meaningful attempt of the game as the Eagles came home strong.

Inevitable equaliser

Éverton’s withdrawal was the catalyst for Gonçalo Ramos to take centre stage. He saw his shot deflected wide, went down in an attempt to win a penalty and fired over the bar from distance.

Ajax continued to give up chances on the counter attack and they were all coming down the same side. Rafa broke clear once again, releasing Yamemchuk who mistimed his shot with the goal at his mercy.

Benfica’s persistence paid off and it was no surprise when Rafa instigated their equaliser in their 72nd minute. He burst clear and found Ramos, the striker’s shot saved by Remko Pasveer with Yaremchuk reacting first and heading the ball into the net.

Both teams tried hard to find the winning goal, but a draw was the deserved result which sets up an intriguing match in Amsterdam.

By Matthew Marshall