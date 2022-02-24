 

Details
Lazio FC 2-2 Porto (aggregate: 2-3)

Porto are into the last 16 of the Europa League! The Primeira Liga leaders travelled to the Italian capital defending a 2-1 lead. An entertaining game ensued, with the Rome club drawing level through returning striker Immobile and threatening to go ahead as they dominated the first half.

But Porto levelled on night through a Taremi penalty, and after the interval the Iranian brilliantly set up Uribe to put the Dragons in charge. Lazio threw everything they had at Porto in the closing minutes, but a stoppage time goal was not enough and it is the Portuguese side who make progress to the next phase of the competition. More to follow. 

