Braga’s Europa League campaign continues after overturning a 2-0 deficit against Sheriff at the Quarry. First half strikes to Iuri Medeiros Ricardo Horta squared the ledger, but they couldn’t edge ahead with the match going to a penalty shootout.

Matheus, who had been sensational from start to finsh, made two crucial saves before Francisco Moura held his nerve to send Carlos Carvalhal’s side into the Round of 16.

Intentions clear

Braga wasted no time in setting the tempo, Vitinha displaying his trademark determination and strength to win two early corners. André Horta almost opened the scoring in the 7th minute with a low drive that hit the post.

Sheriff showed their threat with a great move between Momo Yansane and Edmund Addo. They carved Braga’s defence open with Addo shooting wide from a great position.

Carlos Carvalhal’s side weathered the storm and took the lead in the 17th minute. Yan Couto won possession, releasing Ricardo Horta who found Iuri Medeiros with the winger producing a clever finish from close range.

Rodrigo Gomes started to make a major impact on the game, shooting wide before delivering a cross that Vitinha couldn’t direct on target. The 18-year-oldthen went on a great solo run before firing over the bar.

The combination play between Ricardo Horta and Medeiros was giving Sheriff’s backline plenty of problems.

The visitors went close to equalising when Yansane broke through, Yan Couto’s challenge ineffective with Matheus coming off his line to make a crucial save.

Once again the Warriors went straight up the other end and scored. Vitinha picked out Medeiros, he spotted Ricardo Horta’s run behind the defence and Braga's talisman made no mistake.

André Horta’s shot deflected wide as Braga went into the break full of confidence.

More domination

Yuriy Vernydub replaced Boban Nikolov with Momo Yansane at half time but it was Braga who continued to dominate possession. Yan Couto was getting plenty of the ball on the right wing before Francisco Moura was introduced on the left wing in place of Rodrigo Gomes.

Despite their superiority, Braga were failing to test Athanasiadis as Medeiros made way for Abel Ruiz in the 74th minute.

The two substitutes combined to create a chance for Ricardo Horta who was close to getting onto the end of a slick move. Ruiz had the best chance of the second half, firing over the bar from close range after being teed up by Vitinha.

Carvalhal made two more changes in the 89th minute as Bruno Rodrigues and André Castro replaced Yan Couto and André Horta. Castro was immediately involved, his shot blocked after great work from Horta and Ruiz.

The teams couldn’t be separated with extra time required. Castro almost turned villain after a bad turnover, but he breathed a sigh of relief after Jasurbek Yakhshiboev broke clear and shot wide.

Vitinha made way for 18-year-old Miguel Falé as Braga continued to press for the winning goal. Horta fired over the bar and Falé shot deflected wide, but it was Sheriff who had the last effort as Bruno’s shot from distance forced a full stretch save from Matheus.

Matheus man of the match

Matheus had been impeccable throughout the match and it continues from the spot as Sheriff failed to convert their first three attempts. Braga's shot stopper saved efforts from Gustavo Dulanto and Stjepan Radeljic either side of Bruno’s Panenka sailing over the bar.

Ricardo Horta and Al Musrati sent Athanasiadis the wrong way before Abel Ruiz David Carmo saw their efforts saved. Fransisco Moura held his nerve with the fifth attempt, sending the crowd home happy and Braga into the next round.

Goals:

[1-0] Iuri Medeiros 17’

[2-0] Ricardo Horta 43’

By Matthew Marshall