Marítimo held off a late assault from Sporting CP to earn a hard fought 1-1 draw at Estádio dos Barreiros. Bruno Xadas, making his first start since November, opened the scoring in the 5th minute after capitalizing on an error from Nuno Santos.

Ruben Amorim’s side who were withoug Zouhair Feddal, João Palhinha, Pedro Gonçalves and Pablo Sarabia, asserted their authority and equalised through Islam Slimani before the break. Pedro Porro went closest to breaking the deadlock in the 75th minute, his shot hitting the bar and the post but failing to cross the line.

Xadas on target

Marítimo showed no signs of allowing Sporting to settle in Funchal, Rafik Guitane going on a great solo run through the middle of the pitch. They maintained the pressure and took the lead in the 5th minute.

André Vidigal’s cross fell to Nuno Santos who was under no pressure, he inexplicably headed the ball back into the danger area where Bruno Xadas was on hand to fire through Gonçalo Inácio, the ball taking a deflection which gave Antonio Adán no chance.

Sporting soon got on the front foot, Islam Slimani’s shot blocked by Matheus Costa before the Algerian striker failed to direct Sebastián Coates’ header on target.

The Lions were winning corner after corner and threatening to equalise. Iván Rossi gifted to ball to Daniel Bragança who was unable to make enough space for a shot.

Inevitable equaliser

André Vidigal robbed Pedro Porro and shot wide, but Sporting’s dominance resumed and they drew level in the 38th minute. An overload down the left wing saw Nuno Santos release Matheus Reis, he drove to the byline and found Slimani who converted from close range.

Less than 60 second later Marítimo thought they had retaken the lead. Xadas’ cross evaded Coates, Ali Alipour slamming the ball into the roof of the net but VAR caught Xadas narrowly offside.

Sporting on fire

Sporting started the second half on fire, Paulinho with a shot saved and Paulo Victor coming out to thwart the danger presented by Paulinho after being released by Daniel Bragança.

Nuno Santos was enjoying plenty of open space down the left wing and delivering dangerous crosses into the box.

Marítimo weathered the storm and began to create problems on the counter attack. Rafik Guitane and Alipour combined with the French midfielder breaking clear, his cross unable to find an unmarked Xadas as Adán cut out the cross.

Porro goes close

Edgar Costa replaced Xadas in the 69th minute as Sporting started to throw players forward. Their best chance of the half came in the 75th minute, Bragança releasing Pedro Porro who beat Victor but couldn’t get past the bar and the post.

The substitutions were coming thick and fast as Amorim threw Coates up front next to Paulinho and Slimani. Coates headed Porro’s cross wide before heading Rúben Vinagre’s cross over the bar.

Vasco Seabra introduced Léo Andrade to help nullify Coates’ threat, and he was on hand to block Slimani’s effort as Marítimo held on for a morale boosting point.

Bruno Xadas

Bruno Xadas made his first start since early November. Ironically, he suffered a knee injury after Julio Velázquez was replaced as manager by Vaso Seabra.

He scored the opener, provided a cross that narrowly evaded Ali Alipour and was robbed of an assist after being found narrowly offside.

He was wide open after Guitane broke free and would have had a 1 on 1 chance with Adan had the midfielder’s pass been accurate.

One of Marítimo’s most gifted and talented players, look for Xadas to have a strong end to the season as Seabra figures out how to get the best out of the 24-year-old.

By Matthew Marshall

Marítimo 1-1 Sporting CP highlights