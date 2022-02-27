Nacional’s promotion hopes were dealt a blow after a 1-1 draw against Trofense at Estádio da Madeira. Despite dominating the majority of the first half, a self-inflicted blow saw Youcef Bechou give the visitors a surprise lead against the run of play.

Trofense winger Capita received a straight red card before half time as Nacional continued to search for an equalizer. That moment came in the 71st minute through Chico Ramos, setting up a pulsating finale with both teams spurning chances to take all three points.

Nacional on top

Nacional came into the contest with five wins in their previous seven matches in Madeira and created all the early chances, Júlio César heading a corner wide and Vladan Danilovic’s shot deflected past Rodrigo Moura.

The Alvinegros were looking shaky bringing the ball out from the back however, Júlio César booked after getting into a tangle with Capita.

Nacional kept pressing for the opening goal and went close when Bryan Róchez teed up Chico Ramos, he couldn’t connect cleanly and narrowly missed the target. Júlio César then headed José Gomes’ free kick into the net but was ruled offside.

Shock at the other end

Trofense took a surprise lead against the run of play in the 35th minute. It was completely self-inflicted, José Gomes’ hospital pass to Alhassan resulting in a ridiculous turnover, Youcef Bechou getting through António Filipe and squeezing the ball home from a tight angle.

Another terrible turnover from the hosts saw Capita surge through one goal before firing wide. It proved to be the last meaningful involvement from the Angolan winger who received his marching orders minutes later, shown a straight red card for a foul on Chico Ramos.

Nacional finished the first half strong, Marco Matias shooting wide and Alhassan’s header from corner forcing a full stretch save from Rodrigo Moura.

Hosts pile on the pressure

Filipe Chaby replaced Alhassan at the break as Nacional asserted their numerical superiority. Charby was immediately involved, delivering a corner that was headed towards Bryan Róchez, The Honduran striker denied at point blank range by Rodrigo Moura.

Just when it seemed it was going to be one way traffic, Trofense came alive and went close to extending their lead. Bechou tested António Filipe from a tight angle before Caio Marcelo headed Bechou’s cross against the post.

Fernando Alves made two more changes for the hosts as José Gomes and Baiano were replaced by Rúben Macedo and Witi.

Inevitable equaliser

Nacional continued to enjoy plenty of possession an finally found the equaliser in the 71st minute. Rúben Macedo was the instigator, finding Chico Ramos who squeezed the ball under Rodrigo Moura who should have done better.

Francisco Chaló’s side were showing no signs of settling for a draw. João Paulo missed a glorious chance to reestablish Trofense's lead but couldn’t connect on a cross from Gustavo Furtado.

Nacional continued to create opportunities with Marco Matias, Júlio César and Vladan Danilovic forcing saves from Moura.

Trofense had a glorious chance to snatch a late winner after Gustavo Furtado made space in the box, but the 21-year-old proved his right foot is the weaker one with a shot that was miles off target.

There was one last chance in an exciting end to the match, Charby’s cross sailing narrowly over the head of Róchez with the goal at his mercy.

By Matthew Marshall