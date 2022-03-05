Sporting have returned to winning ways in the Primeira Liga after an Islam Slimani brace rubber-stamped a 2-0 victory against Arouca at the Alvalade.

The Lions made a series of fruitless changes to the XI coming into the encounter before a big outing in the second period, spearheaded by the goal-scoring Slimani, saw the hosts apply pressure on league leaders FC Porto, in action tomorrow evening.

There was also a win in the works for Benfica in their chase for second place, conquering Portimonense away from home after having to come from a goal down to defeat the Southern outfit 2-1.

Portimonense 1-2 Benfica

Matchday in Portimão saw Benfica make the trip down south in search three points that would bring them within one point of city rivals Sporting, due to face Arouca in the Portuguese capital later in the day.

The evening didn’t quite go to plan initially for the Eagles, however, as Welinton Júnior’s defence-splitting run was found prior to the forward's opener in the 24th minute, giving Portimonense the lead.

The game was interrupted shortly after due to numerous flares being thrown onto the field of play, enabling a lengthy addition of 15 minutes onto the end of the half in which Benfica, via Alex Grimaldo, were able to equalise before the break.

Benfica took just five minute of the second half to turn the game on its head as Gonçalo Ramos emerged at the back post to tap in Rafa Silva’s cross. The goal provoked a reaction out of the hosts, but it was one that was, ultimately, insufficient to topple ‘the Red & Whites’.

Sporting 2-0 Arouca

Exactly two years on from Rúben Amorim's shock appointment as Sporting manager, the title holders were in search of a return to winning form ahead of next week’s UEFA Champions League tie versus Manchester City.

The Lions edged in front through Pablo Sarabia before seeing his goal chalked off for offside, with Nuno Santos going closest to matching the Spaniard’s efforts in a goalless half.

Amorim was quick to call on the cavalry coming into the second half and, soon enough, Slimani had not one, but two goals to celebrate by the 52nd minute, giving Sporting a 2-0 lead with a trademark headed finish and a tap-in from a Nuno Santos cross.

The openings for more joy were there for Sporting, who’d eventually settle for a 2-0 victory in what will be their last home game for almost a month.

By Patrick Ribeiro

Matchday 25

Gil Vicente 0-0 Estoril

Boavista 1-1 Sp. Braga

Portimonense 1-2 Benfica

Sporting 2-0 Portimonense

Sunday 6th March

Moreirense vs. Marítimo

P. Ferreira vs. FC Porto

Santa Clara vs. Vizela

Vitória vs. Famalicão

Monday 7th March

Tondela vs. B SAD