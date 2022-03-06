Santa Clara beat Vizela 3-1 at a wet and windy Estádio de São Miguel to climb to 10th position in the Primeira Liga. A Bruno Wilson own goal and Crysan strike in the space of two second half minutes was a deserved reflection of their dominance.

Kennedy Boateng got caught on the ball which allowed Kiko Bondoso to give Vizela a chance late on, but a quick free kick caught the visitors out with Rui Costa sealing the deal in the 90th minute.

Hosts on top

Santa Clara wasted no time in making their intentions clear as they attacked down the right wing, Rafael Ramos continually combining with Lincoln and Crysan.

Chances were hard to come by however, Vizela with the first shot in anger in the 19th minute as Samu missed the target.

The Azoreans got back on the front foot with Ricardinho firing over the bar and Crysan seeing his weak shot easily saved by Pedro Silva.

Santa Clara’s Brazilian duo started to take over proceedings, Lincoln releasing Crysan who shot over the bar. Ricardinho was fouled by Bruno Wilson just outside the box, Lincoln's free kick sailing narrowly over the bar.

Lincoln’s clever lobbed pass picked out Crysan once again but he couldn’t direct his header on target.

Vizela finally fashioned a shot on target on the stroke of half time. Nuno Moreira, Kiko Bondoso and Kiki Afonso combined to create a chance for Guilherme Schettine who headed straight at Marco Pereira.

Santa Clara maintain their dominance

Santa Clara continued to press for the opener as Rafael Ramos’ shot towards to top corner was tipped wide by Pedro Silva.

Mário Silva made two changes in the 63rd minute as Óscar Barreto and Rui Costa replaced Allano and Mohammad Mohebbi. They proved to be inspired substations as both players would soon be involved in Silva’s side establishing a 2-0 lead.

It was Ramos’ cross from the right wing, Costa getting in front of Bruno Wilson who headed the ball past his own keeper. Costa then had another chance after Claudemir’s ridiculous free kick, but the Azorean club wouldn’t have to wait long to extend their lead.

Ricardinho released Barreto, his cross evading everyone but Crysan who ghosted in at the back post and slammed the ball into the net.

Game opens up

Álvaro Pacheco had to act and in the 69th minute the Vizela manager made a triple substitution as Koffi Kouao, Osama Rashid and Nuno Moreira made way for Richard Ofori, Marcos Paulo and Andrés Sarmiento.

Heavy wind and rain scattered the supporters caught without cover as Kiko Bondoso saw his shot saved. Pacheco then brought on 19-year-old Tiago Ventura who replaced Guilherme Schettine.

The game opened up with the visitors overcommitting in attack. Ricardinho diverted Lincoln’s cross wide before Santa Clara gifted Vizela a goal that allowed their opponents into the contest.

Kennedy Boateng got caught on the ball in the 82nd minute, Bondoso taking advantage and slotting it past a helpless Marco Pereira.

The home crowd were forced to endure a nervy eight-minute spell before they could finally breathe easy. Lincoln was fouled, Barreto’s quick free kick finding Rui Costa who stepped inside Wilson and beat Pedro Silva who was stranded off his line.

By Matthew Marshall

Santa Clara 3-1 Vizela highlights