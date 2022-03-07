Tondela failed to build on a strong first half performance in a 1-1 draw against Belenenses SAD at Estádio João Cardoso. Tiago Dantas and Rafael Barbosa were the catalysts, both players combining to win a corner that was headed home by Manu Hernando in the 32nd minute.

Belenenses came out strong in the second half however, and it was only a matter of time before they equalised. That moment came in the 64th minute when Abel Camará converted from close range.

The result leaves Tondela in the relegation play-off position and Belenenses bottom of the table, four points behind Moreirense.

Tondela dominate

Tondela looked far more dangerous in the opening stages, Tiago Dantas with the first effort in the 15th minute with a shot from distance straight at Luiz Felipe.

Dantas combined well with Rafael Barbosa not long after, the ball falling to Neto Borges who shot wide.

Abel Camará’s shot was deflected wide after a clever corner routine in the 20th minute, but Belenenses were failing to sustain any sort of pressure with Tondela regaining their composure.

The hosts deservedly took the lead in the 32nd minute after Tiago Dantas and Rafael Barbosa combined to win a corner. Barbosa delivered the ball into the danger zone where Manu Hernando was on hand to head home for the second straight game.

Afonso Sousa hit the crossbar from distance to keep Tondela on notice before Dantas missed a great opportunity to extend the lead before the break.

Barbosa combined with Pedro Augusto releasing Daniel dos Anjos, Dantas meeting the cross in open space before firing his left footed effort well wide.

Second half swing

Belenenses came out strong in the second half and created a number of opportunities. Abel Camará’s header was saved by Pedro Trigueira before Sousa raced through some feeble defence, Modibo Sagnan coming across with a crucial challenge.

Franclim Carvalho introduced Rafael Camacho for Licá in the 58th minute, the 21-year-old winger on loan from Sporting CP making his first appearance since early December.

Sousa’s shot was blocked by Hernando but it appeared a matter of time before the visitors equalised. That moment came in the 64th minute, Bertrand Yves Baraye heading a cross towards goal where Camará was on hand to head home from close range.

Pako Ayestarán immediately made a triple substitution with Marcelo Alves, Rafael Barbosa and Daniel dos Anjos making way for Eduardo Quaresma, Salvador Agra and Renat Dadashov.

Belenenses continued to create chances however, Baraye’s shot from a tight angle landing on the roof of the net.

With the crowd getting restless, Tondela gave them some optimism as Dantas drove into the box and teed up Pedro Augusto who shot narrowly wide.

The last chance of the game came in the 90th minute, Camará failing to connect after finding some space of the edge of the 6-yard-box.

By Matthew Marshall

Tondela 1-1 Belenenses SAD highlights