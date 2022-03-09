Porto’s UEFA Europa League ambitions took a blow at the Estádio Do Dragão after a 1-0 loss to Lyon in the Round of 16 first leg. Lucas Paquetá converted in the 59th minute as the French club got on the front foot after the break.

Pepe’s half-time withdrawal for a head injury was a major handicap for the Dragons, Sérgio Conceição waiting too long to introduce Toni Martínez, Fábio Vieira and Galeno. Lyon will be confident of holding onto their advantage in the second leg next week.

Chances at both ends

Porto were on high alert early in the opening minutes, Romain Faivre’s free kick met by Moussa Dembele who forced a save from Diogo Costa. Faivre was looking full of confidence and flair after coming off a brace and man of the match performance in Lyon’s 4-1 victory at Lorient.

The Dragons showed their attacking intent not long after, Vitinha’s shot tipped over by Anthony Lopes and Mateus Uribe firing over the bar.

It was proving to be an end to end match, Dembele with another effort that was blocked after Emerson drove to the byline.

Pepe Aquino shot from distance which forced a diving save from Lopes, but Lyon continued to threaten from wide positions and fashioned the best chance of the half in the 38th minute.

Léo Dubois’ cross fell to Karl Toko Ekambi, his touch taking the ball around Diogo Costa but the winger couldn’t connect from close range.

Pepe comes off

Pepe, who suffered a head injury early in the game, couldn’t continue after the break and was replaced by Rúben Semedo. Mehdi Taremi shot wide after being played in by Evanilson before Lyon took charge of proceedings.

Maxence Caqueret got past Uribe and found Dembele who shot wide, the striker sending another effort wide after a bad turnover by João Mário.

Lucas Paquetá’s shot was saved by Costa as Porto were looking visibly nervous and unsure without their 39-year-old leader. It wasn’t long before Lyon's persistence paid off.

Paquetá breakthrough

The goal came in the 59th minute with their trio of attackers turning on the style. Ekambi cut in from the left wing and combined with Dembele, the ball finding an unmarked Paquetá who side footed into the bottom corner.

Referee José Sánchez awarded Porto a penalty minutes later after Paquetá was ruled to have handled the ball. After Lyon players protested and Sánchez checked the touchline monitor, he reversed his decision which infuriated the home crowd.

Sérgio Conceição brought on Toni Martínez for Evanilson in the 72nd minute and introduced Fábio Vieira and Galeno for João Mário and Mehdi Taremi eight minutes later.

Peter Bosz countered with Romain Faivre making way for Houssem Aouar and Léo Dubois replaced by Malo Gusto.

Too late to make an impact

Vieira’s shot missed the target before two more substitutions combined to create Porto's best chance of the match. Martinez showed strength to hold off Castello Lukeba, his cross finding Galeno who fired wide from close range.

Porto’s attacking intentions were leaving them exposed as Ekambi’s cross narrowly evaded Aouar.

The Dragons finally put the ball into the back of the net in added time when Chancel Mbemba converted from close range. Their celebrations were cut short by VAR however, Martinez ruled to have touched the ball with Mbemba caught a yard offside.

By Matthew Marshall