Académica de Coimbra’s miserable season continued with a heartbreaking 4-3 defeat to Benfica B. Down 1-0 at half-time, two goals to top scorer João Carlos in the space of four minutes put the hosts in front at Estádio Cidade de Coimbra.

Benfica fought back with João Resende’s second goal restoring parity, the 18-year-old then combining with Martim Neto who reestablished the Eagles’ lead.

Mauro Caballero equalised in the 89th minute which looked to be enough for a well deserved point, but he was sent off less than 60 seconds later for a foul on Tiago Gouveia. Gouveia took advantage of Vladimir Stojkovic’s second error of the night, curling the ball into the top corner deep into added time.

Dull first half

The opening 30 minutes in Coimbra saw chances hard to come by. Académica top scorer João Carlos had the first two efforts of the game, his header saved by Leo Kokubo before heading Traquina’s corner wide.

João Resende saw his weak shot cleared off the line by Jorge Fellipe but the 18-year-old making his first start wouldn’t have to wait long to make amends. Tiago Gouveia got behind Académica’s defence in the 36th minute, his cross finding Resende who squeezed the ball in off the post.

Académica come alive

Whatever Zé Gomes said to his side at half-time did the trick as Académica equalized in the 49th minute. Jonathan Toro and Traquina combined to fine João Carlos free inside the box, he was criminally unmarked with time to turn, pick his spot and find the net.

Four minutes later Carlos put the hosts in front. Costinha drilled a cross into the box, David Sualehe’s headed effort cleared by Pedro Álvaro straight into Kokubo, the ball falling at the feet of Carlos who converted to make it 15 goals for the season.

The goals provided Académica with plenty of confidence and they began to dominate, Traquina’s deflected shot acrobatically tipped wide by Kokubo.

Benfica fight back

They couldn’t maintain the pressure however and let Benfica back into the game in the 66th minute. It came from Martim Neto’s shot from distance that looked harmless enough, but Vladimir Stojkovic palmed the ball straight into the path of Resende who accepted the gift.

Eight minutes later the Eagles retook the lead. It was a neat 1-2 between Martim Neto and João Resende, Neto producing a classy finish with the lineswoman correctly ruling the midfielder onside.

Académica went close to equalizing in the 77th minute, Mimito Biai’s cross picking out Traquina whose header from point blank range forced a fine saved from Kokubo.

Incredible ending

Their persistence paid off however and they levelled the scores in the 89th minute. Two substitutes combined with Fabio Fortes releasing Mauro Caballero, the Paraguayan unleashing an unstoppable left footed volley into the top corner from a tight angle.

Caballero’s celebrations didn’t last long as he was sent off less than a minute later, accidentally kneeing Tiago Gouveia in the back of the head and shown a straight red card.

It was ironic that Gouveia would score the match winning goal deep into added time. Stojkovic came off his line to punch away a deep free kick, the ball falling to Gouveia who curled home a sensational strike to leave the home crowd stunned.

Académica's slide almost complete

Académica de Coimbra were a permanent fixture in the Primeira Liga from 2002-03 until finishing last in 2015-16. They won the Taça de Portugal in 2012 and beat Atlético Madrid 2-0 in the UEFA Europa League the following season.

How times have changed. They finished in the top seven in five consecutive seasons in the Segunda Liga, but have hit a new low this season with just three wins and conceding 48 goals in 26 games.

Defence is the obvious issue, as is their position on the table, rock bottom and seven points behind Varzim who occupy the relegation play-off position. Zé Gomes became their fourth manager of the season on 3 March, his first game in charge a 3-3 draw at Porto B before the 4-3 defeat to Benfica B.

20-year-old academy product Costinha did well to initiate their second goal and was often finding space which his teammates couldn't see or exploit. 21-year-old Pedro Justiniano replaced the injured Jorge Fellipe in central defence, but young players in Académica’s team are few and far between.

Three of the four defenders who started against Benfica are over 33-years-old, and it’s hard to see that being a sustainable or successful model moving forward. Perhaps dropping down to the Liga 3, hitting the reset button and focusing on developing young players would be beneficial in the long term.

By Matthew Marshall