Sporting Covilhã recorded their first win and clean sheet of the year with a 2-0 victory against Trofense at the Estádio Municipal José dos Santos Pinto. Rui Gomes created the opening goal in the 58th minute when his cross was headed home by Kukula.

Trofense had to overcommit on the offensive end which left them exposed, and they paid the price in the 85th minute. Gomes was the creator once again, releasing Samu who found the bottom corner to end the contest.

Dull first half

The first half lacked quality with neither goalkeeper required to make a save. Rui Gomes’ shot was deflected wide in Sporting Covilhã’s only chance of the opening period.

Tondela had two opportunities, Bruno Almeida’s free kick bouncing dangerously close to the top corner and Elias Achouri heading Almeida’s cross over the bar.

Tondela manager Francisco Chaló made two changes at the break with Andrezinho and Keffel making way for Tiago André and Youcef Bechou.

Héliton went close for Covilhã in the 55th minute, but couldn’t score his sixth goal of the season as he headed Rui Gomes’ corner wide.

It's the Rui Gomes show

Covilhã took the lead three minutes later with Gomes the instigator. He went on a great run down the left wing, delivering a pinpoint cross that found Kukula who headed home from close range.

Tondela tried to respond with Matheus blazing good chance over the bar, but the visitors struggled to maintain the pressure.

André Almeida headed Jean Felipe’s free kick onto the roof of the net as Leonel Pontes introduced Samu and Camilo Triana for Felipe Dini and Tiago Moreira.

Samu ends the contest

Samu was immediately involved as Gomes sent him through on goal. The winger on loan from Benfica had plenty of time, but he went for power instead of placement and fired way over the bar.

With Trofense committing players forward in search of an equaliser, he didn’t have to wait long to made amends. Gomes drove forward and released Samu who cut inside and found the bottom corner.

Rui Gomes came off to a standing ovation in the dying minutes, André Almeida heading wide in added time as the Leões da Serra secured a vital win that takes them out of the relegation zone.

Long overdue for Sporting Covilhã

Sporting Covilhã were regulars in the top division in the 1950’s, their last presence in the top flight coming in the 1987-88 season. They went close in 2014-15 when they finished fourth in the Segunda Liga, equal on points with União Madeira and Chaves but missing out on goal difference.

The Leões da Serra finished sixth in 2018-19, but it has been midtable since then with this season representing their worst in some time. The campaign started with plenty of optimism as they beat Feirense and Academico Viseu in the opening two rounds, but it has been downhill since with one win in thier next 23 league games.

Two winter arrivals combined for the opening goal, and Rui Gome was an easy choice for man of the match. Gomes will be a key player for Leonel Pontes' side who should take plenty of confidence into their final eight games of the season.

By Matthew Marshall