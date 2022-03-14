Leixões couldn’t turn their dominance into three points in an entertaining 1-1 draw against Vilafranquense at Estádio do Mar. The visitors took the lead in the 48th minute, Igor Stefanovic spilling a routine cross which allowed Nenê to open the scoring.

'Heróis do Mar' persisted and deservedly equalised in the 79th minute when Thalis Cantanhede’s cross was headed home by Wendel. Leixões had three chances to score in added time but couldn’t find the net.

Vilafranquense start strong

Vilafranquense began brightly in Matosinhos, threatening out wide through wing-backs Mike and Léo Bahia. Nenê headed Bahia’s cross wide before Mike surged down the right side, his cross finding Bahia who forced a save from Igor Stefanovic.

The chances continued to come for the visitors, Gabriel Pereira firing over the bar and Wagner shooting wide.

Leixões started to get into the game and it was their connections out wide looking most likely, Moustapha Seck and Kiki Silva on the left with Pastor and João Oliveira combing well on the right.

It took 34 minutes for the home side to fashion their first chance, Kiki Silva narrowly missing the target from a tight angle.

Stefanovic howler

The second half had hardly begun before Vilafranquense went in front, a gift presented to Nenê after a horrible mistake from Igor Stefanovic. He failed to catch a regulation cross which saw the 38-year-old Brazilian step around the stranded keeper and score his ninth goal of the season.

Nenê had another chance minutes later, showing superb technique to volley a cross against the post.

José Mota had seen enough and brought on Wendel and Thalis Cantanhede for Gustavo França and Ben Hassan.

Filipe Gouveia made the first move for Vilafranquense in the 62nd minute as Levi Lumeka replaced Wagner. The English winger immediately had a chance after some indecisive defending but couldn’t connect cleanly.

Leixões come home strong

Leixões won a succession of corners but their set piece delivery continued to let them down, too often failing to get the ball into the danger area. They continued to attack however, and got their reward in the 78th minute.

It was the two substitutes that combined for the equaliser, Thalis’ cross picking out Wendel who headed into the bottom corner. The home crowd came alive as Erivaldo, another substitute, was twice caught offside.

Leixões continued their search for a winning goal and had three great chances in added time. Christophe Nduwarugira headed wide, Fabinho’s shot was deflected over the bar and Léo Bolgado headed another corner wide but it wasn’t to be.

By Matthew Marshall