Benfica pulled off an incredible 1-0 win against Ajax in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg to advance 3-2 on aggregate. On the back foot for much of the match in Amsterdam, they defended resolutely and took their chance in the 77th minute when Darwin Núñez headed home Alejandro Grimaldo’s free kick.

Erik ten Hag’s side monopolised possession at the Johan Cruijff Arena but failed to seriously test Odysseas Vlachodimos, the Eagles to advancing to the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2015-16.

Ajax on top

Ajax had all of the ball early on and soon had Benfica pinned in their own half. Dusan Tadic was the main instigator, delivering crosses for Antony and Edson Álvarez who headed wide.

Benfica created a couple of corners midway through the first half but failing to create anything from open play in Amsterdam.

Julian Weigl’s poor clearance fell to Seven Berghuis who fired over the bar and Jurriën Timber headed another Tadic cross over the bar, but for all their dominance Erik ten Hag’s side couldn't trouble Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Ajax continued to creating overloads in wide positions, Antony shooting straight at Vlachodimos before the Greek goalkeeper tipped a Ryan Gravenberch effort over the bar.

The chances kept coming through Tadic, Berghuis taking a touch when the shot was on and Lisandro Martínez firing over from distance.

More of the same

Soualiho Meité replaced the volatile Adel Taarabt at the break but Benfica continued where they left off, on the back foot.

Tadic made some space and shot over the bar before combining with Sébastien Haller who headed wide. Antony couldn’t direct Daley Blind’s cross on target and Gravenberch’s shot was blocked by Julian Weigl as the pattern of the match continued.

Nélson Veríssimo made his second substitution in the 72nd minute when Éverton made way for Roman Yaremmchuk.

Haller and Antony couldn’t find space to shoot inside the box ad Benfica’s defence kept turning up and denying their opponents a clear path to goal.

Hosts lose control

Ajax started to lost their grip on the game with 15 minutes remaining and paid the price. It was completely self-inflicted after Edson Álvarez's dumb foul on Gonçalo Ramos near the corner flag and some poor defending.

Benfica, who had only ever looked like threatening through set pieces, made it count as Alejandro Grimaldo’s free kick was headed home by Darwin Núñez.

Noussair Mazraoui’s long range shot sailed over the bar but Ajax had lost their composure and were visibly frustrated. Erik ten Hag introduced Davy Klaassen and Brian Brobbey, but they couldn’t find an equaliser, sparking wild celebrations for the travelling Benfica supporters.

Ajax disappoint in Amsterdam

Most of the 55,000 spectators inside the Johan Cruijff Arena would have expected Ajax to go on and win the game in Amsterdam, including some Benfica supporters, but one of the reasons sport is so appealing is its unpredictability.

Ajax completely dominated with 66% possession and 16-4 shots, but only two of them were on target. Benfica’s only shot on target was the decisive moment of the match in the only statistic that counts, goals.

Erik ten Hag was criticised for waiting until the 81st minute to make his first substitutions of the match, responding by saying: “I was still hoping for a moment of magic, from Berghuis or Antony. We were dominating the match, so there was no reason to change things.”

Benfica deserve credit

Benfica showed unity, determination and teamwork go a long way to winning games of football. They defended with determination throughout, were compact and took their chance when it came.

Nélson Veríssimo came up with a plan to nullify the significant threat posed by Antony and his substitutions paid off in both legs. The Eagles might be out of the title race in the Primeira Liga, but they gave their supporters some hope and another away trip by staying alive in the Champions League.

Jan Vertonghen and Nicolás Otamenti used all of their experience to keep Sébastien Haller quiet, his first Champions League game of the season without finding the net.

Otamenti, speaking to CNN Portugal after the match, said: “We managed to defend well, together. We knew it was important to try not to leave space for Ajax, they have great players. Then, more than ever, after the goal, it was to defend the result. I'm more than happy that we achieved the goal.”

By Matthew Marshall