Vitória SC 1-3 Sporting CP

A highly entertaining game was played out at the Dom Afonso Henriques stadium, with Sporting having to come from behind to earn the three points.

The Lions were the stronger team throughout the 90 minutes but an excellent display by Vitória goalkeeper Bruno Varela, along with a fiercely competitive attitude by the home team and the typically raucous atmosphere created the Guimarães fans made sure it was not an easy night for the current Portuguese champions.

An uncharacteristically poor touch saw Pablo Sarabia miss a gilt-edged chance to give the visitors the lead when clean through, and it appeared a costly miss when in-form Oscar Estupiñan put the hosts ahead with a neat turn and finish midway through the first half. It was the Colombian forward’s 9th goal in his last 13 matches.

Sporting came back strongly though, Vitória goalkeeper Varela saving well from Slimani, and just before half time the Lions were level as Sarabia redeemed himself with a coolly taken penalty after Alfa Semedo had been adjudged to have handled in the box.

Vitoria SC 1-3 Sporting CP match highlights

Sporting came out all guns blazing in the second half, Paulinho lifting a golden chance over the bar when one on one against Varela. The Vitória goalkeeper then produced a miraculous save to deny the Sporting striker shortly afterwards. It proved third time lucky for Paulinho when he latched onto Pedro Gonçalves’ cut-back and finished cleverly from close range after a slick move had created the chance.

The match was then held up for several minutes as disturbances broke out among the fans in the stands. When the game resumed, the icing on the cake for Sporting came in the form of a stunning strike deep into stoppage time by Marcus Edwards, the Englishman curling a beautiful 25-yarder into the top corner against his former club.

Sporting cut the gap at the top of the table to three points, for 24 hours at least, and put pressure on leaders Porto who play on Sunday night away at city rivals Boavista.

By Tom Kundert