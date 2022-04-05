FC Porto 3-0 Santa Clara

Porto took a step closer to winning the Primeira Liga with a dominant 3-0 win at the Estádio do Dragão last night.

Two first-half goals by Fábio Vieira set the Dragons on their way, with Zaidu Sanusi putting the icing on the cake late on.

It was one-way traffic from kick-off with the home team pouring forward, but Porto had to wait until the 37th minute to take the lead.

Vitinha shaped to shoot from a free kick, but instead passed sideways to Fábio Vieira who struck the ball firmly into the net from 20 yards out.

Vieira soon doubled his and Porto’s goal tally, latching onto a Pepê shot that had rebounded off the post and calmly slotting the ball home.

The Fábio Vieira show continued in the second half, the stylish midfielder involved as the ball broke to Vitinha whose shot was deflected onto the bar. Vieira then swung a sumptuous cross onto the head of centre-back Pepe who nodded into the net from close range, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

With ten minutes remaining Santa Clara finally gave Diogo Costa something to do, Portugal’s new No.1 diving to his left to keep out Ricardinho’s fierce effort from the edge of the box.

The scoring was completed in the 85th minute, Zaidu tapping in from close range after Galeno’s shot had been saved by Marco Pereira.

Records tumble

As well as putting Porto in prime position to be crowned 2021/22 champions of Portugal, the result also established a new club record as the Blue & Whites made it 56 Primeira Liga matches without defeat. Should they avoid defeat next week at Vitória Guimarães, Porto will set an outright national record, surpassing Benfica’s 56-match run without defeat way back in 1974-76.

By Tom Kundert