Benfica 1-3 Liverpool

An entertaining night at the Estádio da Luz saw Liverpool overcome Benfica 3-1 to put themselves in a strong position to make the last four of this season's Champions League. 

The English side dominated the first half and were good value for their 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Konaté and Sadio Mané. But Benfica came out all guns blazing after the break, pulled a goal back through Darwin Núñez and several times came close to drawing level. 

The equaliser did not come, however, and a late Luis Díaz goal all but sealed the tie for Liverpool. More to follow.

