Braga 1-0 Rangers

Braga again showed they are a team to reckoned with on the continental stage with a vibrant and mature performance at the Quarry to win the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Rangers.

A first-half goal by Abel Ruiz proved the difference after 90 minutes, with Braga unable to turn their dominance for much of the game into further goals. It sets up a mouth-watering return match in Scotland next week.

The two teams met in the same competition two years ago, the Scots winning both legs by a single goal with Braga coached at the time by Rúben Amorim, and the early exchanges set the tone for another intriguing match.

Rangers were first to threaten, a combination of goalkeeper Matheus and some desperate defending preventing the visitors from taking an early lead.

The physicality of Rangers and the speed of Kamara were causing Braga problems, but Braga gradually began to take control of proceedings, several quick passing moves threatening to open up the opposition defence.

Horta brothers in evidence

On 25 minutes Ricardo Horta was unlucky not to open the scoring. The ever-alert Braga captain latched onto a loose ball in the box, his shot beat Allan McGregor but cannoned back into play after striking the inside of the post.

Moment later Braga fans were in ecstasy as André Horta fired into the net, but the celebrations were cut short as a VAR check chalked off the goal for a foul by Fabiano in the build-up.

Braga were now well on top, although Rangers remained a threat on the break, Sakala wasting a good opportunity by ballooning over the bar.

In the 40th minute more menacing play on the right flank by Yan Couto had Rangers back-peddling, Leon Balugon failed to clear the ball and from just inside the box Abel Ruiz fizzed a hard low shot into the corner of the net to give Braga a half-time lead.

The second half was not such an open game, with both sides focusing as much on not conceding as trying to score, with no clear chances created and neither goalkeeper called into serious action.

Gomes shines

The young Rodrigo Gomes caught the eye with a display full of personality, belying his age of just 18. Al-Musrati was his usual imperturbable self and David Carmo gave another demonstration of why he is considered one of Portugal’s best young centre-backs.

For Rangers, Calvin Bassey impressed, the burly defender unbeatable all night and bringing the ball out well from the back.

This one is far from over, but Braga will be pleased with their night’s work and should Carlos Carvalhal’s team show the same level of commitment, enterprise and organisation in Glasgow next week they have every chance of reaching the semi-final.

By Tom Kundert

Braga: Matheus, Yan Couto (Paulo Oliveira, 89’), Tormena, David Carmo, Fabiano, Rodrigo Gomes, Al-Murati (Castro, 82’), André Horta (Lucas Mineiro, 82’), Ricardo Horta, Medeiros (Falé, 75’), Abel Ruiz (Vitinha,75’)

Rangers: McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun (Barisic, 62’), Bassey, Jack (Aribo, 62’), Lundstram, Kamara, Arfield, Kent, Fashion Jr (Roofe, 62’)

Goals:

[1-0] Abel Ruiz, 40’