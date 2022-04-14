Braga suffered a 3-1 extra time defeat to Rangers in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg at Ibrox. Their advantage in the tie didn't last long in front of a raucous home crowd, the Scottish club taking just two minutes to erase the deficit after James Tavernier scored from a tight angle.

Carlos Carvalhal’s side had VAR to thank minutes later but Rangers stayed on the front foot and scored again before the break. Vítor Tormena was sent off for a clumsy challenge on Kemar Roofe, Tavernier burying the penalty on the stroke of half time to seemingly end the contest.

Braga battled hard with 10 men however, squaring the tie in the 83rd minute when Iuri Medeiros' corner was headed home by David Carmo. The crowd were stunned, but regained their voice in extra time when Roofe finished from close range, Medeiros sent off four minutes later which effectively ended the contest.

Rampant Rangers

Braga’s 1-0 advantage in the tie lasted just two minutes at Ibrox. Joe Ayodele-Aribo headed Borna Barisic’s cross into the box, the ball falling to James Tavernier who beat Matheus from a tight angle.

The home crowd couldn’t have asked for a better start and five minutes later they erupted once more. Another Barisic cross was met by Kemar Roofe who headed home, but the goal was ruled out after Barisic handled in the build up.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s tactics were clear as Rangers continually played long balls over Braga’s defence. Fabiano was having a tough time stopping the dual threat of Barisic and Ryan Kent.

Braga slowly worked their way into the contest, their first chance of the game coming in the 23rd minute when Ricardo Horta fired high and wide. Calvin Bassey was looking like a liability in the heart of Rangers' defence but Braga were unable to exert enough pressure in the final third.

Electric atmosphere

The atmosphere was electric as Rangers relentlessly pursued another goal. Roofe’s shot was saved and Ayodele-Aribo had two shots blocked before providing a glorious chance for Roofe who hit the underside of the bar from point-blank range.

The chances kept coming, Ayodele-Aribo heading Tavernier’s corner wide, Roofe missing the target and Kent’s header forcing a save from Matheus.

Rangerous wouldn’t be denied however, and deservedly doubled their lead on the stroke of half time. Once again it was a long ball, Roofe surging into the box and clumsily taken down by Vitor Tormena.

If conceding a penalty wasn’t bad enough, referee François Letexier sent Tormena off before Tavernier stepped up and slammed the spot kick into the net.

Carlos Carvalhal had a tough team talk at the break with his side second best throughout. He attempted to shift the momentum at the start of the second half by replacing Andre Horta with Francisco Moura.

One way traffic

It had no effect with Braga unable to get out of their own half. Rangers persisted with the long balls and continued to create chances, Ayodele-Aribo curling his shot wide with Kent unmarked.

Carvalhal made two more changes in the 61st minute with Rodrigo Gomes and Abel Ruiz making way for Iuri Medeiros and Vitinha. Once again they failed to have any effect.

Connor Goldson hit the post before Aaron Ramsey had two chances, heading Barisic’s cross over the bar and firing into the side netting. Roofe then beat Matheus with a clever chip but was ruled offside.

Braga get back on level terms

Despite Rangers’ dominance, Braga were still in the tie with 10 minutes remaining.

Ricardo Horta had two shots blocked, the second effort winning a corner from which Braga scored to silence the home crowd. Iuri Medeiros delivered the corner into the danger area where David Carmo rose highest and headed home.

The Ibrox faithful had lost their mojo as the reality of the situation kicked in and the tie went to extra time. There was no need for pessimism however as Rangers scored the decisive goal in the 101st minute.

Roofe wouldn't be denied

Braga switched off at the back, allowing Ayodele-Aribo to get to the byline, his cross evading everyone except Roofe who got in front of Fabiano and converted from close range.

The contest was effectively over four minutes later as Braga were reduced to 9 men. Medeiros was booked after getting into a tangle with Leon Balogun but he woudln't let it go, letting his team down by selfishly verballing referee Letexier who doubled down and sent him off.

Rangers had more opportunities to seal the deal, Scott Arfield hitting the bar from a yard out, but it was job done as the Scottish club advanced to the semi-finals.

By Matthew Marshall