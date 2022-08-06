Rio Ave’s return to the Primeira Liga ended in a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Vizela. Nuno Moreira scored the match winning goal in the 66th minute to secure a well deserved victory for the visitors.

The Vila do Conde club failed to fashion a shot on target, saw seven players booked, manager Luís Freire sent off and a large number of supporters directing their anger towards President António Silva Campos. The early signs are not good for the Vilacondenses.

PortuGOAL's Matthew Marshall reports from Estádio dos Arcos.

Cagey firsf half

Vizela had the first opportunity of the match but Zohi couldn’t control Kiko Bondodo’s pass and execute a shot.

Rio Ave slowly got into the game, André Pereira’s shot blocked and Miguel Nóbrega heading Guga’s corner narrowly wide.

It was becoming an end to end game with two familiar faces linking up for the visitors. Samu released Kiko Bondoso, his shot from a tight angle deflected wide by Aderllan Santos.

Right back Costinha was proving to be the most dangerous outlet for Rio Ave, repeatedly surging forward and delivering dangerous balls into the box.

The best chance of the first half came in the 17th minute. Santos dawdled on the ball which saw Monsuru Opeyemi race clear, Jhonatan getting off his line quickly to thwart the 18-year-old striker who struggled to shake of the disappointment of missing the 1 on 1 opportunity.

Pacheco comes up with the goods

Both managers made changes at the break, Luís Freire introducing Amine Oudrhiri for injured holding midfielder Vítor Gomes.

Álvaro Pacheco replaced Opeyemi with Nuno Moreira, Vizela switching to a 4-3-1-2 with Bondoso moving into a central attacking position behind Kévin Zohi and Moreiera.

The switch immediately paid dividends. Zohi did well on the right wing, finding Bonsoso who rolled the ball across to Samu who hit the bar.

Guga shot wide from distance but Rio Ave were unable to trouble Fabijan Buntić. Rio Ave's infrequent forays into the attacking half consistently broke down due to a lack of combination play.

Moreira strikes

Luís Freire tried to turn the tide with winger Joca replaced by Zé Manuel in the 65th minute. A minute later Vizela scored the decisive goal.

Zohi started the move with Kiki getting past Costinha and driving to the byline. His cross fell to Alexis Méndez, the American's shot saved by Jhonatan with Nuno Moreira on hand to execute a simple finish.

The substitutions started to flow with Freire introducing Fábio Ronaldo and Leonardo Ruiz for Paulo Vitor and André Pereira. Pacheco countered with Alejandro Alvarado Jr. on for Zohi.

The crowd were desperately trying to inspire their team but Vizela were un ful control. Freire received a second yellow card after a half-hearted penalty shout, deserting his team for the final 10 minutes.

Vizela had a great chance to put the game to bed in the closing stages, Méndez surging into the box and finding compatriot Alvarado Jr. whose shot was deflected wide.

Vizela going from strength to strength

Vizela proved they are far more settled side with a manager who has been able to get the most out of his squad. Álvaro Pacheco's half-time switch was a significant factor in the victory.

Replacing the 17 league goals scored by Guilherme Schettine and Cassiano could prove a challenge, but if Samu and Kiko Bondoso can stay fit, expect that duo to do enough to keep their club away from any relegation danger.

Vizela understandably brought a big contingent to Vila do Conde, all of whom will travel home full of optimism and pride.

Long season ahead for Rio Ave

The early season optimism didn't last long in Vila do Conde. Instead of supporting their team in defeat, many of those in attendance at Estádio dos Arcos immediately directed stares and venomous vitriol towards President António Silva Campos and the other decision makers at the club.

The behaviour might be justified after seeing their side fail to fashion a shot on target in their opening home game of the season, against a club they feel they should be able to compete against.

Some of them appeared to be on the verge of bursting blood vessels, clearly holding onto anger throughout the offseason despite their club earning promotion back to the Primeira Liga.