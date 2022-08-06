Porto made a promising start to their Primeira Liga title defence with a routine 5-1 win against Marítimo at Estádio do Dragão. Mehdi Taremi netted twice in the first half with Evanilson getting in on the act to establish a 3-0 lead at the break.

The Madeiran club had a night to forget on the mainland with goals to Iván Marcano and Toni Martínez making it five goals without reply. Claudio Winck scored late consolation in the dying minutes of a match that Vasco Seabra and his team will want to forget as soon as possible.

PortuGOAL's Matthew Marshall witnessed the carnage at Estádio dos Arcos.

Marítimo make all the early play

Marítimo started strong with Bruno Xadas unleashing a long range strike that kissed the top of the bar. The visitors had the first three corners of the match, maintaining the pressure against their more fancied opponents.

Vasco Seabra’s side should have taken the lead in the 9th minute. Iván Marcano’s weak back pass was pounced on by Joel Tagueu, but Diogo Costa was alert to the danger and produced an important save.

Gifts arrive one by one

It proved a costly miss with Porto gifted the opening goal three minutes later. Cláudio Winck’s heavy touch allowed Zaidu Sanusi to steal the ball which fell to Evanilson, he rolled it out to an unmarked Mehdi Taremi who gracefully slotted it past Miguel Silva.

The tide had turned with Taremi firing over the bar from a tight angle and Danny Loader repeating the trick moments later. The home crowd celebrated another goal not long after but Evanilson was ruled offside by VAR.

Tageu produced a late challenge on Pepe in the 28th minute which saw him booked alongside Mateus Uribe for overzealously protesting.

Sanusi was creating all sorts of problems down the left wing, beating Winck and creating a chance for Pepê Aquino that he fired over the bar.

Tageu couldn’t stay away from the action and soon had another glorious chance to score. Xadas delivered a pinpoint cross towards the edge of the 6-yard box but the Cameroonian striker couldn’t beat Costa or divert the follow up towards goal.

Sérgio Conceição maintained his 100% record of getting booked this season before a bizarre moment in the 35th minute.

Diogo Costa attempted to release Evanilson and Taremi who were set ti surge over the halfway line, Tageu jumping up and stopping the ball with a raised arm. All of the 46,000 supporters in attendance expected a second yellow card, but instead it was Iván Marcano booked.

Contest over

The disappointment was short lived however, Porto doubling their lead in the 40th minute with a beautiful goal. Mateus Uribe’s long ball over the defence found João Mário, his first time cross picking out Evanilson who took a touch and found the net.

Two minutes later the contest was over and once again it was completely self-inflicted. A horror pass from Stefano Beltrame saw the ball fall straight to Danny Loader, his shot saved with Taremi on hand to accept another gift.

Vasco Seabra must have been pulling his hair out as less than two minutes into the second half as his side gifted the Dragons another glorious opportunity. This time it was a poor touch from Xadas, Evanilson the recipient but unable to score with Silva to beat.

Taremi and Evanilson combined well in the 54th minute but couldn’t beat Silva. Winck was then robbed by Taremi in his own half, Loader racing clear and playing a 1-2 with Evanilson before firing over the bar.

Seabra made the first substitution in the 63rd minute with summer signing Luciano Albornoz replacing Xadas. His side soon wasted another opportunity when Miguel Sousa chested down Vidigal’s cross and dragged his shot wide.

Conceição made a triple switch in the 68th minute with Mateus Uribe, Danny Loader and Evanilson making way for Stephen Eustáquio, Galeno and Toni Martínez. Less than a minute later it was 4-0.

More goals

A long throw from Sanusi was cleared as far as Galeno, his shot deflected straight to the path of Iván Marcano who was still lurking in the box to head past Silva.

Seabra made two changes in the 72nd minute with the game well and truly over, André Teles and Edgar Costa on for Diogo Mendes and Stefano Beltrame.

Porto were relenting and made it 5-0 in the 76th minute. João Mário found himself free in acres of open, his cross met by Toni Martínez who got in front of Matheus Costa and headed home.

Gabriel Veron and Gonçalo Borges were introduced for Pepê Aquino and Taremi in the 79th minute with Borges firing immediately involved, shooting into the side netting.

Marítimo scored a late consolation when a free kick into the saw a football turn into a pinball, Winck turning and scoring from close range.

Veron had the last effort of the match when he tried his luck from distance but couldn’t find the top corner.

Too easy

Marítimo failed to take their chances in the first half, both of them falling to Joel Tagueu who couldn’t beat Diogo Costa from close range. Added to those misses was two of Porto’s first three goals laid on a plate by the visitors.

Porto’s superiority in these situations is so obvious that they don’t require gifts to help them win. When presented with so many opportunities from the opposition, there is only going to be one result.

Porto are only going to improve

Sérgio Conceição made one change to the side that beat Tondela 3-0 in the Super Cup, Diogo Costa back in goal for Agustín Marchesín. Costa was superb once again and continues to impress.

Recent signing André Franco is an immediate upgrade on Stephen Eustáquio and Bruno Costa.

Mehdi Taremi's partnership with Evanilson is flourishing and Porto's strike force are going to continue to terrorise defences in Portugal and abroad.

David Carmo will replace Iván Marcano to significantly strengthen central defence, while Pepê Aquino will soon make way for Otávio in midfield. The other missing piece of the puzzle is Gabriel Veron, soon to be a starter at the expense of Danny Loader.

Once all that happens, expect drastic improvements from Conceição’s side who are well placed to defend their title and make a deep run in Europe.