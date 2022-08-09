Benfica are through to the Champions League play-offs after beating Midtjylland 3-1 in Denmark. Goals to Enzo Fernández and Henrique Araújoestablished a 2-0 lead at Randers Stadium, Pione Sisto volleying home to get the hosts back in the contest in the 63rd mnute.

The gulf in class was evident throughout however, the Danish club never a threat of overturning the deficit with Diogo Gonçalves scoring a peach to seal the deal in the 88th minute.

Slow start

It was a slow start in Denmark with the hosts creating the first chance in the 14th minute, Juninho’s tame effort a routine save for Odysseas Vlachodimos.

Benfica’s opening opportunity came in the 18th minute when Gonçalo Ramos headed Alejandro Grimaldo’s cross wide.

The Danish club created five corners in the opening 20 minutes but were not able to exert any serious pressure. Midtjylland’s miniature fan base was evident with Benfica’s travelling supporters the only ones to be heard inside Randers Stadium.

Enzo Fernández fired over the bar after being teed up by Ramos, but the duo combined again which resulted in the Eagles taking the lead in the 23rd minute.

Ramos and Fernández combine

Ramos found himself free inside the 18-yard box, afforded time and space to spot the run of Fernández who timed his run to perfection and converted from close range. The Argentine midfielder is already appearing like a bargain after his €10m move from River Plate.

Benfica started to boss the game and toy with their opponents but were unable to test Elías Rafn Ólafsson.

Midtjylland can't capitalise

Midtjylland squandered two great opportunities to equalise before the break. Gilberto’s hesitation saw Paulinho steal the ball and race clear, getting past Fernández but unable to beat Vlachodimos who produced an important save.

Rafa Silva then lost possession and was booked for preventing Evander advancing towards goal. The Brazilian had the final chance of the half, receiving the ball after mix up in Benfica’s box, his left footed effort skewed well wide with Vlachodimos to beat.

Both managers made changes at the break, Henrik Jensen introducing Oliver Sørensen for Evander, Roger Schmidt bringing Henrique Araújo and Roman Yaremchuk on for Rafa Silva and Gonçalo Ramos.

Araújo on target

The corners kept coming for Midtjylland as Sory Kaba saw his shot deflected wide. They couldn’t maintain the pressure however, Benfica extending their lead in the 56th minute.

It was a simple goal, João Mário’s cross finding Araújo who rose highest and headed the ball into the bottom corner.

The Danish club finally gave their supporters something to cheer about in the 63rd minute when they pulled a goal back. Kaba headed Paulinho’s cross against the bar, the ball falling perfectly for Pione Sisto who fired the volley through Nicolás Otamendi and Vlachodimos.

Gilberto delivered a cross that Yaremchuk was unable to reach, his last involvement before making way for Alexander Bah in the 76th minute. Diogo Gonçalves replaced Chiquinho three minutes later.

Gonçalves golazo

Both substitutes were involved in Benfica’s next chance, Gonçalves setting up Bah who blasted the ball over the bar.

The game appeared to be petering out before a moment of magic from Gonçalves. Cutting inside from the left wing, he tried his luck from distance and executed a glorious shot that sailed into the top corner off the underside of the crossbar.

Midtjylland went close to scoring a consolation goal in added time when Edward Chilufya Jr. raced clear, rounded Vlachodimos and finished into an empty net, but it wasn’t to be after VAR caught him narrowly offside.

Benfica face Dynamo Kyiv in the playoffs, the first leg to be played in Poland on Wednesday 17 August, the second leg in Lisbon on Tuesday 23 August.

By Matthew Marshall

Line Up

Benfica (4-2-3-1): Vlachodimos - Gilberto (Bah 76’), Otamendi, Morato, Grimaldo - Florentino, Enzo Fernández - Chiquinho (Diogo Gonçalves 79’), Rafa (Henrique Araújo 46’), João Mário (Diego Moreira 89’) - Gonçalo Ramos (Yaremchuck 46’)

Unused substitutes: Helton Leite, Vertonghen, André Almeida, Weigl, Paulo Bernardo, António Silva, Musa

Head Coach: Roger Schmidt

Goals:

[0-1] Enzo Fernández 23’

[0-2] Henrique Araújo 56’

[1-2] Pione Sisto 63’

[1-3] Diogo Gonçalves 88’