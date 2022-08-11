Gil Vicente’s debut campaign in Europe continues after a convincing 4-0 win against Riga in Barcelos. The Portuguese club raced to a 3-0 half-time lead after an Ngonda Muzinga own goal alongside strikes to Kevin Villodres and Fran Navarro.

The Gilistas held Riga at bay in the second half and put the tie well and truly to bed when Navarro converted a penalty in the 76th minute. It was a tremendous atmosphere in Barcelos, a reminder of what a joyous and memorable occasion a football match can provide.

Nervous start

It was a shaky start for Gil Vicente with Carraça looking nervous at right-back and frequently gifted the visitors cheap possession. Riga had the first shot on target, Gabriel Ramos combining with Brazilian compatriot Douglas Aurélio who forced a save from Andrew.

Another turnover from the hosts saw Aurélio race clear and unleash a fierce strike that Andrew tipped over the bar.

Gil Vicente started to exert some pressure and were looking for openings down the left wing. Their first chance came after Pedro Tiba won a free kick in a dangerous position, Carraça stepping up and forcing a save from Nils Purins.

Gilistas get on top

The Gilistas maintained the pressure and rewarded with the opening goal in the 16th minute. Juan Manuel Boselli’s corner sailed towards the back post where Ngonda Muzinga turned it into his own net.

Lucas Cunha headed Boselli’s next corner wide before Gil Vicente took a huge step towards the play-offs when they extended their lead in the 22nd minute. Kevin Villodres did it all himself, waltzing through some feeble defence, spotting a gap through a wall of bodies and finessing a shot that found the bottom corner.

Riga profited from a mix up between Vitor Carvalho and Kanya Fujimoto for their next chance, Rúben Fernandes doing well to deflect Marcelo Torres’ shot wide.

The visitors were keeping players forward, looking to get behind Gil Vicente’s defence and reaping some rewards. Aurélio raced onto Muzinga’s through ball and shot high and wide from a tight angle, the Brazilian striker with another chance in the 44th minute when he raced clear and hit the post.

Their positive play wasall undone on the stroke of half-time when Muzinga’s evening went from bad to worse. He played a terrible pass towards Purins, Fran Navarro getting to the ball first and poking it into the net.

Gil Vicente cruise to victory

Ivo Vieira overhauled his right edge at the break with Carraça and Boselli making way for Danilo Veiga and Boubacar Hanne.

The second half was never going to be an eventful affair with the contest virtually over. Mizuki Arai replaced Villodres in the 59th minute and the Japanese winger was immediately involved, picking up a loose pass and firing wide from distance.

Vitor Carvalho made way for Giorgi Aburjania in the 68th minute before Arai curled another effort wide.

If there was any doubt that Gil Vicente would advance to the play-offs, it was eliminated in the 76th minute when they made it 4-0. Muzinga’s night went from worse to abysmal, nutmegged by Hanne and then sucked into a silly challenge with a penalty awarded.

Navarro stepped up and made no mistake before making way for Ali Alipour.

Muzinga had a chance to score a late consolation, but he was denied by Andrew who kept a second consecutive clean sheet in front of a delighted home crowd.

Analysis to follow..

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio Cidade de Barcelos

Line Up

Gil Vicente (4-3-3): Andrew – Carraça (Danilo Veiga 46’), Lucas Cunha, Rúben Fernandes, Henrique Gomes - Pedro Tiba, Vitor Carvalho (Giorgi Aburjania 68’), Kanya Fujimoto - Juan Manuel Boselli (Boubacar Hanne 46’), Fran Navarro (Ali Alipour 77’), Kevin Villodres (Mizuki Arai 59’)

Unused substitutes: Brian Araújo, Tomás Araújo, Manuel Lopes, Emmanuel Hackman, Matheus Bueno, Andre Simões, Élder Santana

Head Coach: Ivo Vieira

Goals

[1-0] – Ngonda Muzinga OG 17'

[2-0] – Kevin Villodres 22’

[3-0] – Fran Navarro 45'+1’

[4-0] – Fran Navarro 76’ P