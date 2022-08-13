Benfica overcame Casa Pisa side 1-0 in Leiria, Gonçalo Ramos' 58th minute strike giving the Eagles all three points.

Roger Schmidt’s side struggled to break down the promoted side who showed they are going to be hard to beat in the top flight.

Benfica immediately turn their attention to their Champions League play-off tie against Dynamo Kiev.

Casa Pia start strong

Casa Pia started the match on the front foot with Saviour Godwin firing the first two chances high and wide.

Benfica began to exert their authority with Diogo Gonçalves’ effort deflected over the bar before seeing another shot blocked.

Roger Schmidt’s side were trying to slice Casa Pia open through the middle, but there was very little space available against deep block, their back five protected by a midfield that were offering their more fancied opponent with no space to operate between the lines.

Benfica get on top

Casa Pia’s early promise had evaporated and had been replaced by giving cheap ball away and chasing Benfica’s players around the pitch.

It appeared a matter of time before Benfica unlocked the door, some nice work from Rafa creating a half chance for Gonçalo Ramos that was stopped on the line by João Nunes.

The yellow cards started to flow with Godwin, Nicolás Otamendi, Florentino Luis and Afonso Taira booked in quick succession.

Enzo Fernández’s shot was deflected straight at Ricardo Batista in the 34th minute before Casa Pia got back into the contest.

Godwin was terrorising Otamendi, his deep cross finding Takahiro Kunimoto who couldn’t connect cleanly on the volley. Godwin went past Otamendi once again but was unable to pick out Kunimoto who was unmarked in front of goal.

Benfica persisted with the intricate combination play, Diogo Gonçalves and João Mário frequently cutting inside to create overloads but unable to get through Casa Pia’s organised defence.

Schmidt made a change at the break with Gilberto replaced by Alexander Bah at right back.

Bah was immediately involved, continuing his promising relationship with Gonçalves and delivering a cross that want close to Ramos.

Godwin continued to be Casa Pia’s only attacking threat, beating Bah and winning a corner. For all his pace and 1 on 1 ability, the Nigerian winger was continually lacking and end product, his cause not helped by a lack of support.

Gonçalo Ramos with the winner

Ramos shot wide before the breakthrough came in the 58th minute. Rafa Silva danced past Leonardo Lelo and Nermin Zolotic, his cross met by Ramos who showed more anticipation and desire to get in front of Nunes, win the ball and poke it past Batista.

Julian Weigl and Roman Yaremchuk replaced Florentino Luis and Diogo Gonçalves in the 60th minute.

Rafa tried his luck from distance and Yaremchuk volleyed Bah’s cross wide before Godwin made way for and Eafael Martins made way for Anderson in the 72nd minute. Otamendi breathed a sigh of relief with Casa Pia’s dangerman no longer a threat.

Ramos received a standing ovation as he made way for Henrique Araújo in the 81st minute.

Casa Pia never got close to goal after Godwin was substituted, Otamendi’s stupid challenge on Clayton in added time seeing him receive a second yellow card.

By Matthew Marshall

Analysis to follow..