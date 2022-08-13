Sporting Clube de Portugal cruised to a routine 3-0 win against Rio Ave to earn their first win in the Primeira Liga this season. Pote converted from close range as the Lions took a 1-0 lead into the break.

There was no respite for the promoted club in the second half, Matheus Nunes with a golazo in the 67th minute and Pote bagging his brace eight minutes later.

It could have been a far heavier defeat for the Vila do Conde side who were completely outclassed and unable to test Antonio Adán.

One way traffic

Sporting CP established their dominance from the start with Marcus Edwards, starting up front in place of Paulinho, shooting straight at Jhonatan.

Rio Ave were sitting deep with their tactics almost identical to Casa Pia’s approach against Benfica hours earlier, a flat five protected by four midfielders and Yakubu feeding off scraps up front.

The Lions had to wait until the 2st minute before their next chance, Manuel Ugarte intercepting Jhonatan’s poor pass before firing the ball straight back at the Rio Ave goalkeeper.

Sporting seemed intent on exploiting the space behind Paulo Vitor and were frequently mounting raids down the right wing. Edwards raced clear through that channel once again, cutting inside and firing over the bar.

Opening goal inevitable

Porro was next to shoot wide with chances coming in quick succession. Trincão went close to opening the scoring in the 26th minute with his shot skimming off the top of the bar.

The Lions continued to turn the screw in Lisbon, Trincão’s defence splitting pass picking out Pote who had strolled through a yawning gap in Rio Ave’s rearguard, wasting a great chance with a weak shot at Jonathan.

He didn’t have to wait long to make amends, opening the scoring in the 36th minute. It was another foray down the right wing, Edwards released by Pedro Porro and driving the ball across the goal where Pote couldn't miss from a yard out.

Ugarte fired over the bar from distance, the screw turned so tight on the visitors that you wondered if Adán was going to be required for the rest of the game.

No let up

Rúben Amorim’s side maintained the pressure after the break, Pote curling an effort narrowly wide.

Rio Ave went as close as they would come in the 64th minute with their only shot on target, a weak header from Yakubu that was catching practice for Adán.

The substitutions started to flow with Ugarte making way for Hidemasa Morita in the 65th minute. The action had dried up but Matheus Nunes was about to change all that with a sumptuous strike.

Picking the ball up well away from goal, he searched for options that were not forthcoming so decided to take matters into his own hands. Afforded too much time and space with Rio Ave sensing no danger, he picked his spot and smashed the ball into the top corner despite Jhonatan getting a hand to it.

Pote relentless

Luís Neto and Marcus Edwards made way for Jeremiah St. Juste and Rochinha before Sporting extended their lead in the 75th minute. Pote played a neat 1-2 with Trincão that bamboozled Rio Ave’s defence, racing through and nonchalantly lifting the ball over Jhonatan.

Pote had a fantastic chance to complete his hat-trick in the 79th minute after being released by Gonçalo Inácio, beating Jhonatan but unable to beat the bar.

Sebastián Coates headed a corner over the bar in added time with 18-year-old Issahaku Fatawu heavily involved in the closing stages, the Lions securing a regulation three points against a side destined for a relegation battle.

Too easy

This was as easy as it gets for Sporting CP, a home game against a Rio Ave side that are likely to be battling against relegation for the duration of the season. Matheus Nunes has had a strong start to the season, his value increasing after every game with bigger clubs undoubtedly preparing to pay a big fee for his services.

Francisco Trincão is finding his feet in Lisbon, his combinations with Pote one of the highlights of the match. The technician is only going to improve with more game time.

The striker situation is not ideal with Paulinho facing little competition up front, as evidenced by Marcus Edwards getting the start against Rio Ave. Sporting's tight defence and other goalscoring options should get them over the line against most teams in Portugal, but competing for the title is unlikely to occur unless they can find a more prolific striker.

Sporting's strike force is nowhere near as good as the options Benfica and Porto have up front, and that could be a big problem the longer the season goes on.

By Matthew Marshall

Highlights