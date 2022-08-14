Porto left it late to secure a 1-0 victory in Vizela, Iván Marcano heading home in the 90th minute to maintain the Dragon’s perfect start to the season.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for Álvaro Pacheco’s side who had shown no fear against their big city opponents.

Portugoal’s Matthew Marshall reports from Estádio Do Vizela.

Cagey first half

Porto created the first two chances in Vizela with Mateus Uribe firing over the bar and Mehdi Taremi heading straight at Fabijan Buntic.

Zaidu Sanusi was enjoying plenty of open space but Vizela’s goalkeeper was not being seriously tested.

The hosts were also finding opportunities hard to come b,y Nuno Moreira shooting wide from distance before a low drive was gobbled up by Diogo Costa.

Taremi’s header was comfortably saved by Buntic as half time approached, Porto’s front three of Danny Namaso, Evanilson and Mehdi Taremi failing to make any meaningful contributions.

Substitutions start to flow for Sérgio Conceição

Sérgio Conceição was visibly frustrated throughout the opening 45 minutes and reacted at the break with Mateus Uribe and Danny Namaso replaced by Otávio and Gabriel Veron, Veron immediately involved with his shot saved by Buntic.

Vizela were not fazed and wasted a glorious opportunity to take the lead. Kiko Bondoso got past Marko Grujic and provided a great cross for Nuno Moreira, the match winner against Rio Ave producing an airswing with the goal at his mercy. The hosts continued to threaten on the counter attack with Kiki shooting wide.

Conceição picked up yet another booking before making two more changes, Stephen Eustaquio and Toni Martínez replacing Grujic and Evanilson.

Last throw of the dice

The changes were making no difference so the Porto boss rolled the dice for the final time in the 68th minute, João Mário replaced by Galeno which saw Pepê move to right-back and Galeno position himself on the left wing.

Álvaro Pacheco made his first substitution in the 74th minute when Kévin Zohi made way for Francis Cann.

Taremi’s penalty shout was waved away before Pacheco complete the overhaul of his front line, Andrés Sarmiento and Milutin Osmajic on for Kiko Bondoso and Nuno Moreira.

Frantic finale

Porto started to pile on the pressure with Stephen Eustáquio’s shot blocked and Galeno’s curling effort narrowly missing the top corner.

Pacheco’s changes were now being made for obvious reasons with Tomás Silva and Diego Rosa making way for Carlos Isaac and Osama Rashid. It didn’t have the desired effect with Porto taking the lead in the 90th minute.

Galeno had looked most likely to unlock the door since being introduced, he was afforded too much space to cross into the danger area where Iván Marcano was on hand to head home from close range.

Analysis

Sérgio Conceição breathed a sigh of relief at the final whistle, knowing his side were fortunate to escape with all three points.

There is improvement to come in the coming weeks with David Carmo and Otávio available after suspension and Gabriel Veron on the verge of breaking into the starting side.

Porto are not going to be the only team to struggle to earn points in Vizela this season. Álvaro Pacheco is beginning his fourth campaign in charge, and despite losing the 17 league goals scored by Guilherme Schettine and Cassiano, he continues to get the most out of his team.

Pacheco probably doesn't want to play Kiko Bondoso as a striker, the club recently signing Milutin Osmajic on loan from Cádiz with the Vizela boss admitting he is on the lookout for another forward to increase his options up front.