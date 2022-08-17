First-half goals from Gilberto and Gonçalo Ramos gave Benfica a 2-0 victory over Dynamo Kyiv in Poland tonight in the first leg of the Champions League playoff.

Cheered on by an impassioned and patriotic crowd, the team from the war-torn country rallied in the second forty-five minutes, creating chances to cut the deficit.

But no further goals were scored and the Portuguese side are in prime position to qualify for the group stages of the world’s greatest club competition.

In a match of capital importance for Benfica’s season, Roger Schmidt’s men began strongly, with Ramos and Otamendi having efforts on goal and two corners won in the opening minutes.

The visitors did not take long to earn a tangible reward for their dominance with a beautifully worked goal in the 9th minute. Grimaldo’s cross was cleverly dummied by Rafa, Gonçalo Ramos laid the ball off for João Mário who in turn found Gilberto racing into the box. The Brazilian’s rasping shot flew into the top corner. 1-0 Benfica.

Dynamo responded with the dangerous Tsygankov forcing Vlachodimos into a sharp save with a firm shot from outside the box.

João Mário shines

Benfica were making all the running though, João Mário in particular dictating play in midfield, and the Portugal international almost made it two when he started a swift attack with a wonderful cross-field ball and subsequently got on the end of the move and curled a 20-yarder inches past the post.

Tsygankov then came close at the other end with a shot from similar range that the diving Vlachodimos was relieved to see whistle narrowly wide.

Having been Dynamo’s best player, captain Tsygankov was then at the root of Benfica’s second goal, his careless back-pass pounced on by David Neres, who skipped past the last defender leaving Ramos with just the goalkeeper to beat. The in-form striker made no mistake and put Benfica 2-0 up.

The Eagles were now threatening to run riot, David Neres and Rafa Silva very close to scoring a third goal before the break.

After a free-flowing first half the second forty-five minutes were of much lower quality, the constant stream of substitutions also breaking up the rhythm of the game, which seemed to suit the hosts who made far more of a fight of it.

Vlachodimos secures two-goal buffer

Midway through the second half Benfica’s defence were caught out by a looping cross with Karavaev racing through on goal, but Vlachodimos was quickly off his line to deny the substitute.

The Benfica No.1 came to the rescue again in the 82nd minute. Once again Karavaev caused panic with his direct running towards goal. His shot from the edge of the box, aided by a deflection off Otamendi, seemed destined for the back of the net but Vlachodimos had other ideas, producing a flying save to push the ball around the post.

Benfica saw out the rest of the match to ensure they bring a precious advantage back to the Portuguese capital in next Tuesday’s second leg. The Lisbon outfit will be huge favourites to progress, but the fact Vlachodimos was worked hard will no doubt be mentioned by Schmidt to warn his team against complacency.

By Tom Kundert

Benfica:

Vlachodimos, Gilberto (Bah, 69’), Otamendi, Morato, Grimaldo, Enzo Fernández, Florentino Luís, David Neres (Yaremchuk, 63’), João Mário, Rafa Silva (Chiquinho, 84’), Gonçalo Ramos (Henrique Araújo, 63’)

Goals:

[0-1] Gilberto, 9’

[0-2] Gonçalo Ramos, 37’