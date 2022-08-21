Sporting Braga continued their strong start to the season with a 5-0 win against Marítimo at the Quarry.

Artur Jorge’s side started strong with Vitinha opening the scoring in the 9th minute and Iuri Medeiros extending the lead on the stroke of half time.

Artur Jorge’s side maintained their dominance in the second half, Simon Banza continuing his fine form before substitutes Abel Ruiz and Rodrigo Gomes sealed the deal.

Braga on fire

Braga raced out of the blocks and created chance after chance, Iuri Medeiros firing Nuno Sequeira’s cross over the bar before Fabiano’s shot was deflected wide. Medeiros had another chance that Miguel Silva saved, Ricardo Horta’s follow up bouncing over the bar.

Artur Jorge’s side maintained the pressure and took the lead in the 9th minute. Andre Horta played a neat 1-2 with Vitinha, getting behind Marítimo’s defence and returning the favour with the striker side footing the ball in off the post.

Marítimo exerted some pressure but were unable to test Matheus. The game became a sloppy and scrappy affair until the 32nd minute when Vítor Costa produced a crucial block when Simon Banza looked certain to score.

Braga were revitalised and resumed their dominance, Vitinha unable to keep a difficult volley down before Ricardo Horta tested Silva from distance.

The Warriors kepot their foot on the gas and were rewarded with their second goal in the 42nd minute. Marítimo failed with multiple attempts to clear the ball, Medeiros finding himself wide open and afforded time to pick his spot with Silva stranded.

Vasco Seabra made two changes at the break with Antonio Zarzana replacing Miguel Sousa on the right wing, Vitor Costa replaced by Zainadine Júnior who moved into central defence.

The visitors created two opportunities to get back into the contest, the first when Matheus tipped Joel Tagueu’s shot over the bar. Cláudio Winck then streaked down the right wing but dawdled on the ball and missed the opportunity to cross it to an unmarked Edgar Costa.

Marítimo's resistance futile

Once again the pressure from Marítimo was brief as Braga extended their lead in the 57th minute. Silva punched a corner out to Medeiros, his cross picking out Banza who showed great skill to bring the ball down and beat Silva.

Artur Jorge immediately made two changes with Medeiros and Vitinha replaced by Álvaro Djaló and Abel Ruiz. Six minutes later it was 4-0 when the substitutes combined, Djaló’s defence splitting pass releasing Ruiz who showed a cool head to beat the helpless goalkeeper.

Ricardo Horta made way for Diego Lainez who immediately saw two shots deflected wide.

André Castro and Rodrigo Gomes replaced André Horta and Simon Banza in the 79th and once again it was a substitute who would score next. Gomes burst clear and played a 1-2 with Lainez, getting behind the defence and beating Silva at his near post.

Too easy

Braga started the match on fire with a flogging seemingly inevitable. They had to be patient before doubling their lead on the stroke of half-time, streaking away in the second half for a well deserved victory.

It’s not a big stretch to suggest that Artur Jorge’s side could win their next four matches before a tough trip to the Estádio do Dragão.

Sikou Niakaté had another strong game and is owning the central defence, the loanee from Guingamp flourishing in Braga alongside Simon Banza who has scored four goals in three games.

Vitinha celebrated his contract renewal until 2027 with his first goal of the season, Abel Ruiz scoring off the bench to remind Jorge he has three quality options up front. Álvaro Djaló has come from nowhere to provide an attacking threat off the bench alongside Diego Lainez and Rodrigo Gomes.

Braga’s squad are in good shape to put pressure on the Top 3 and go on another deep run in the Europa League. Jorge will be desperate to hold onto Al Musrati with Sporting CP likely to be looking at the holding midfielder as a partial replacement for Mateus Nunes.

Seabra in strife

Vasco Seabra couldn’t have asked for two tougher away trips to start the season. His side haven’t been at the races in a 5-1 defeat to Porto at the Dragão and a 5-0 loss in Braga.

If that wasn’t bad enough, in between those defeats was a return to Funchal where they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Chaves. They blew a 1-0 half-time lead against the newly promoted club, allowing 21 shots with the visitors hitting the woodwork and missing a penalty.

Seabra said it was “a game we will never forget, because I think it's been worse since I've been in Marítimo.” He also said his side “have to stay compact”, but there was little evidence of that on display in Braga, repeatedly carved open with simple 1-2's, an alarming sign.

The 38-year-old manager defended his decision not to give any of his seven new signings a start in Marítimo’s opening two games, something that continued at the Quarry. “I think the reinforcements have quality and they need time to understand the game ideas, gain rhythm and grow”, highlighting the importance of “managing according to what is the balance of the team and the form of each player”.

Regardless of all that mumbo jumbo, whatever Seabra is trying to do simply isn’t working and he now has to make changes. Expect to see new arrivals Matous Trmal, Antonio Zarzana, Lucho Vega and Pablo Moreno starting sooner rather than later.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio Municipal de Braga

