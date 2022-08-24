As this website has attested to since it was founded two decades ago, for a relatively small nation Portugal hugely overachieves in the world’s most popular sport.

By far the most loved game among the planet’s eight billion inhabitants, it is truly remarkable how a country that comprises just 0.13% of the human population has impacted football, both in terms of the success of its national team and the achievements of its individual players and clubs.

Well, you can say the exact same thing when it comes to the tourism industry.

Portugal is one of the preferred destinations for holidaymakers worldwide. Its hospitable people, rich culture and history, security, diverse landscape, favourable climate and wonderful food are just a few of the factors that make visitors fall in love with the country.

In a new PortuGOAL section, we combine the two facets of the country that are held up as sources of pride by the Portuguese people themselves: football and tourism.

Check out the new Football and Tourism in Portugal section here.