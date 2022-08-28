Leixões comfortably defeated Nacional 3-0 at Estádio do Mar to maintain unbeaten start to the fledgling Segunda Liga season. Zé Eduardo capitalized on a defensive error in the 37th to give Vítor Martins’ side a deserved half-time lead.

Paulinho executed a beautiful volley into the top corner just after the break with a poor Nacional side unable to find a way back into the contest. It was a long overdue victory for Bebés do Mar, their first win against the Madeiran club in 15 attempts.

Nacional clueless from kick off

Nacional started hesitantly in Matosinhos and appeared to be a side lacking ideas, tactics and confidence. Daniel Guimarães dawdled on the ball, Thalis closing the goalkeeper down with the rebounded clearance deflected wide.

Leixões started to exert their authority, Thalis’ shot blocked and Guimarães diving at full stretch to keep Kiki Silva’s effort out of the top corner.

Quentin Beunardeau was finally called into action in the 30th minute, on hand to produce a smart save after Clayton headed José Gomes’ corner towards his goal.

Leixões get on top

Leixões got back on the front foot and it appeared only a matter of time before they unlocked the door. João Amorim sent Zé Eduardo through on goal, Guimarães coming out to smother the strikers’ shot with Ricardo Teixeira heading the resulting corner wide.

Zé Eduardo didn’t have to wait long to have another chance which he took in the 36th minute. Clayton failed to clear a simple long ball, Eduardo breaking free, making space and unleashing a low drive into the bottom corner.

Nacional had a half chance on the stroke of half time, Paulo Vitor clearing the ball off the line after Beunardeau had tipped it off the bar and back into play.

Nacional manager Filipe Cândido made a switch at the break with Gustavo Silva making way for Dudu but Leixões were intent on going on with the job.

Lead extended

Paulinho fired a difficult volley over the bar but it was second time lucky for the midfielder, producing a delightful volley that nestled into the top corner with Guimarães no chance.

Vítor Martins made two changes in the 58th minute with Evrard Zag and Ricardo Valente replacing Paulinho and Zé Eduardo.

Carlos Daniel fired over from a tight angle but Nacional were not getting close to troubling Beunardeau.

Leixões put the result beyond doubt in the 63rd minute when Kiki Silva capitalised on a wayward pass from the visitors. The winger raced clear, going all the way himself and beating Guimarães.

No way back for Nacional

Nacional manager Filipe Cândido made two substitutions in the 71st minute with José Gomes and Juan Calero making way for André Sousa and Luís Esteves, but the ship had well and truly sailed in Matosinhos.

Martins made two more changes as sunshine replaced the morning haze, Fabinho and Thalis making way for Rafael Freitas and Agostinho.

Nacional’s performance was summed up in the closing stages when Rúben Macedo raced clear but was unable to get a shot away under heavy pressure from Ricardo Teixeira.

Leixões went close to a fourth goal when Ricardo Valente’s looping header narrowly missed the top corner. Martins brought on Tiago Morais in garbage time, the highly rated 18-year-old winger on loan from Boavista patiently being integrated into the squad.

Leixões and Vítor Martins on the up

Leixões finished eighth under José Mota last season, the 58-year-old manager making way for Vítor Martins who has had a bright start after a year in charge of Leixões’ U23 side.

The 36-year old previously spent two years as Luís Castro’s assistant manager in Chaves and Guimarães before two years as an assistant manager at Porto B.

Martins made a lot of interesting switches throughout the match with his players clearly buying into the tacticians ideas. He appears to be a manager on the up.

Leixões were in the top-flight from 1659 to 1977 and won the Taça de Portugal in 1961, their only major trophy. They last featured in the Primeira Liga in 2009-10.

They are unbeaten in all four matches this season, keeping three clean sheets with confidence high that the Matosinhos club can maintain their form and stay in contention for a return to the big time.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio do Mar