Famalicão secured their first goal and first win of the season in a hard fought 1-0 victory against Santa Clara. Zaydou Youssouf scored the winner in the 20th minute with Matheus Babi spurning two great chances to equalise.

Rui Pedro Silva will be hoping the win at Estádio Municipal 22 de Junho jump starts his side into gear. The result leaves Mário Silva’s side with one point after four matches.

Ivo Rodrigues influential

Santa Clara fashioned the first chance of the game when Ruben Lima’s loose pass was picked up by Ricardinho, the playmaker releasing Allano Lima who shot wide.

Famalicão slowly got on top with their front three frequently involved. Marco Pereira saved Álex Millán’s header with Hernán de la Fuente firing the follow up into the side netting.

Rui Pedro Silva’s side were rewarded in the 20th minute when they took the lead. Ivo Rodrigues’ quick free kick released Zaydou Youssouf, the midfielder showing skill to step inside two defenders and find the top corner.

Rodrigues continued to be influential, creating a chance for Junior Kadile who shot wide from a tight angle. The two players combined again with Rodrigues forcing a save from Marco Pereira after Kadile’s cross fell his way.

Santa Clara right-back Diogo Calila picked up an early injury and was replaced by Pierre Sagna. The visitors had half a chance in the 34th minute when Rildo Fildo unleashed a volley that Luiz Júnior tipped over the bar.

Ricardinho was the second casualty for the visitors, unable to continue after picking up an ankle injury and replaced by Bruno Almeida.

Famalicão went close to doubling their lead before half-time, Álex Millán with a clever backheel into the path or Hernán de la Fuente who missed the target from close range.

Santa Clara fight back

20-year-old Gabriel Silva replaced Allano Lima at half time with Santa Clara going close after the restart. Pierre Sagna’s dangerous free kick was met by Kennedy Boateng who headed narrowly wide.

Mário Silva made his final two changes in the 60th minute with Adriano and Matheus Babi introduced for Anderson Carvalho and Rildo Filho. Rui Pedro Silva made his first substitution in the 63rd minute, Pelé replacing Pedro Brazão in midfield.

The game opened up with plenty of space available in the middle of the pitch. Pedro Silva tried to tighten it up with Francisco Moura and Heriberto Tavares coming on for Rodrigues and Kadile.

Santa Clara kept searching for an equaliser and went desperately close in the 75th minute. Victor Bobsin released Gabriel Silva who played a perfect pass to an unmarked Matheus Babi, the Brazilian striker missing a sitter from point blank range.

Zaydou Youssouf and Álex Millán made way for André Simões and Rui Fonte but Famalicão were unable to turn the tide.

Babi couldn't direct Sagna’s free kick on target before missing another great chance in the final minute of added time, set up by Gabriel Silva once again but unable to get enough purchase on his header with the goal at his mercy.

Famalicão finally off the mark

Famalicão and their supporters will be relieved to get their first victory of the season. After failing to score in three games, you could sense the relief inside the Estádio Municipal 22 de Junho when Zaydou Youssouf gave them the lead.

Captain and centre back Riccieli was back in the starting side in his first appearance of the season, replacing Alexandre Penetra, his leadership and calmness on the ball evident throughout.

Ivo Rodrigues got another start after lasting 62 minutes in his first game back at Gil Vicente. Rui Pedro Silva rewarded Enea Mihaj, Santiago Colombatto and Pedro Brazão for playing their part in the 0-0 draw in Barcelos, all four players keeping their spots in the starting side.

With Martín Aguirregabiria, Gustavo Assunção and Iván Jaime unavailable, there should be more improvement to come for Famalicão.

Santa Clara need time to settle

Santa Clara’s opening four results leave a lot to be desired and they are yet to face a top four club. Mário Silva is still attempting to overcome the losses of Mikel Villanueva, Hidemasa Morita, Lincoln and Crysan.

The Azoreans have brought in a large number of new players and it’s clear there is talent among them, particularly 20-year-old Brazilian forward Gabriel Silva who will surely be a starter sooner rather than later.

We are a long way away from Silva sorting out which of his new arrivals he can trust and settling on his first choice XI.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio Municipal 22 de Junho

