The Makouta name is well-known in Congo but not just because of Gaius Makouta. His grandfather was Jean-Pierre Majouta-Mboukou a Congolese politician and a famous writer and researcher in linguistics. His political and teaching career led him and his family to France which is where Gaius was born in 1997 in Beaumont-Sur-Oise just north of Paris.

Paul Pogba once said “there is only football in Paris” and this culture bled out into Beaumont-Sur-Oise and sucked Makouta in. Perhaps Makouta’s family would have had high hopes for Gaius to emulate his grandad politically or academically. Little did they know he too would make himself a big name in Congo in a very different walk of life.

Early rejection in France

Playing for several Parisian clubs at youth level, Makouta was given his best opportunity at Le Harve’s academy (who’s most famous graduate is Pogba) where he played at U15, U16 and U17 level. In an interview he gave while at Le Harve he said “my qualities on the field are power, tempo, and my heading. Off the field I am a very open, very sociable person who likes to laugh,” all qualities Makouta still possesses today.

Having not been given an option to remain with Le Harve’s academy Makouta returned to US Créteil Lusitanos FC where he had first started playing football properly. Sadly, there too he was not given a path to the main team and a footballing career in France looked all but over.

Convoluted football journey

Longford town FC of Ireland is probably one of the last clubs on earth you would have expected Gaius Makouta to end up next. But low and behold in July 2016, just days after his 18th birthday, Longford Town announced the signing of both Gaius Makouta and Yann M’Vita, another young French player. This was an out-of-the-blue move for Longford town who had previously had only 34 foreign nationals represent them in their entire history bearing in mind that 15 of them were from England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Makouta was given a few opportunities as a substitute and one as a starter at the beginning of the season. Fans were impressed with his technical ability and were surprised he wasn’t given more opportunities. But with a managerial change midway through the season Makouta’s time at Longford town would come to an end.

Next stop was Greece’s second division with Aris Thessaloniki. Once again Makouta was given limited opportunities but was still determined to make it as a professional footballer. SC Covilhã of Portugal’s second division would be where Makouta could finally show people what he was all about. After being given a trial in pre-season by coach Filipe Gouveia, he was put straight into the first team. After two seasons with Covilhã and impressing in the Second division, Braga signed him for their B Team on a four-and-a-half-year contract. Makouta played several times for Braga B and would even earn a call up to the Congo national team towards the end of 2019, scoring on his national team debut in a friendly against Thailand.

Breaking out in Bulgaria

His international success did not translate to club career success though, and a path to Braga’s first team was not clear. A loan move was deemed best to further Makouta’s development, and a temporary move to Beroe in Bulgaria proved fruitful as he instantly became one of the best players in the league. Operating in various positions across the midfield Makouta’s box to box qualities were described as his biggest strength but Makouta himself said: “I’ve always had an attacking style of play, with risk taking. Thanks to Beroe’s staff, I found the confidence to express my potential.”

Beroe signed him for another season and Makouta’s stock rose and rose with several teams across Europe interested in his signature as well as being nominated Congolese footballer of the year 2020.

Making the grade at Boavista

With Beroe unable to afford the purchase option they had agreed with Braga, Boavista saw an opportunity and signed Makouta at the beginning of the 2021/22 season. Boavista were in desperate need of stability. There was uncertainty over the ownership of the club, the previous season’s stars Alberth Elis, Angel Gomes, Ricardo Mangas and various others had all left the club, and they were unable to register new players, but Makouta was up for the challenge.

“I took another step forward in my career, arriving at one of the biggest clubs in Portugal, with a great history and incredible fans. I know that in this club there is pressure to always give more and I am sure that my characteristics and my way of being perfectly fit the characteristics of Boavista FC. I feel more than prepared for this challenge.”

Despite the club’s rocky start to the season, Makouta looked solid in midfield and once manager Petit was brought in he became a key player in the new 3-4-3 formation. His ability to do a bit of everything in midfield makes him a perfect player to operate in the centre of midfield for Petit’s system. Whether it’s driving the team forward, playing that killer pass or stopping the opponents’ build-up play Makouta will do it.

What’s next?

Gaius Makouta’s evolution from a defensive midfielder with “power” and “good heading” to a box-to-box midfielder who “takes risks” has been noticeable as he has grown in confidence. After an incredibly difficult start to his career where doors were constantly shut in his face, he found his home in Portugal twice, first with SC Covilhã and now again with Boavista.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Braga come back for Makouta in the future. If Al Musrati leaves he would be an excellent replacement though who’s to say he wouldn’t command a place in a team like Braga’s starting 11 already. I think Portugal is the right place for him for now and hope Petit can find a way to bring out all of Makouta’s many talents.

by Barney Carter-Phillips

Fact file

Name: Gaius Makouta

Date of birth: 25 July 1997 (25 years old)

Place of birth: Beaumont-Sur-Oise, France

Position: Midfielder

Current club: Boavista

Previous clubs: Le Harve (France), Creteil-Lusitanos (France), Longford Town (Ireland), Aris (Greece), SC Covilhã (Portugal), Braga B (Portugal), Beroe (Bulgaria)

Stats: 4 games, 360min, 1 assist