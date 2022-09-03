First-half goals from Jeremiah St. Juste and Marcus Edwards gave a much-improved Sporting victory against Estoril Praia at the Estádio António Coimbra da Mota tonight.

The three points relieve the pressure on the Lions after a poor start to the season and will boost confidence ahead of their Champions League campaign that begins on Wednesday in Germany against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Estoril coach Nélson Veríssimo made one alteration from the 3-0 victory at Paços de Ferreira last weekend, Arthur Gomes out of the team after he was sold to tonight’s opponents on transfer deadline day.

Amorim rings the changes

As for Sporting, it was all change as Rúben Amorim made four alterations from the starting line-up that lost to Chaves last week. Matheus Reis, St. Juste, Pedro Porro and Morito came in for Luís Neto, Gonçalo Inácio, Ricardo Esgaio and Rochinha.

Perhaps stung by criticism after two successive defeats and just four points from their opening four matches, Sporting started like a team on a mission, applying heavy pressure on the hosts right from the kick-off.

On 11 minutes a corner by Marcus Edwards was headed goalwards by Matheus Reis, his effort bouncing off the bar.

But Sporting would not be denied and from their next corner, this time taken by Pedro Gonçalves, St. Juste thumped a header into the net on his full debut. Estoril coach Veríssimo will be furious at the way the centre-back was left completely unmarked.

Estoril almost hit straight back as Adán gave another demonstration of his iffy form this season. His flailing attempt to punch the ball clear left Rodrigo Martins with a golden opportunity to equalise, but his volley on the turn drifted wide of the gaping net.

Porro pushes Sporting forward

Sporting made the Canarinhos pay by doubling their lead on 20 minutes. The dynamic Pedro Porro picked out Pote with an accurate diagonal pass, Gonçalves looking up and playing a first-time cross low to Marcus Edwards. The Englishman still had a lot to do, but he expertly dribbled around the goalkeeper Dani Figueira and slotted into the net.

Sporting continued to boss the game, Edwards going on a jinking run then releasing Porro, whose cross-shot was parried by Figueira, with the follow-up effort by Nuno Santos cleared off the line by a desperate Estoril defence.

Edwards then brought a sprawling save out of Figueira with a 20-yarder. Half-time. Estoril 0-2 Sporting.

Estoril’s missed chances

The second half was a more even game, with Estoril threatening to get back into the game twice in quick succession shortly before the hour mark.

First, a delightful dink over the Sporting defence by Francisco Geraldes set up substitute Benchimol, who swung a boot at the ball with only Adán in front of him but failed to connect and the chance was gone.

An even better chance soon arrived for the hosts as a free kick swung to the far post was headed back towards goal, the ball falling for Rosier just 10 yards out but he only managed to blaze his effort over the bar.

Porro responded for Sporting, sending a direct free kick just wide of the post.

The game then deteriorated into a war of attrition, a series of niggly fouls and mutual retaliation leading to a plethora of yellow cards, but it was the Sporting fans who were celebrating as the referee blew his whistle for the final time.

By Tom Kundert at the Estádio António Coimbra da Mota

Goals:

[0-1] St. Juste, 14’

[0-2] Marcus Edwards, 21’