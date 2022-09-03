Porto got back to winning ways in Barcelos with a 2-0 victory against Gil Vicente. Mehdi Taremi produced a perfect half-volley in the 41st minute before Stephen Eustaquio teed up Galeno who scored on the stroke of half time.

Ivo Vieira made four changes at the break, his side eventually getting into the contest with Fran Navarro unable to convert their best opportunity.

The Dragons comfortably closed the game out, gaining confidence before their trip to Spain where they face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Dragons survive early scare

Gil Vicente had a great chance to open the scoring in Barcelos. Pepê Aquino’s loose pass was picked up by Kanya Fujimoto, the midfielder releasing Bilel Aouacheria who couldn’t beat Diogo Costa. Juan Boselli’s inswinging corner was then tipped away by Costa before Porto got into the contest.

Toni Martínez was heavily involved, scoring from an offside position before turning provider. The Spanish striker won a duel with Lucas Cunha, creating a golden opportunity for Otávio who couldn’t control a volley with an open net at his mercy.

Martínez had the ball in the net again in the 35th minute after a clever ball from Mehdi Taremi, but once again the celebrations were cut short due to an offside call.

Bang bang

Pepe headed a corner wide before the Dragons took the lead in the 41st minute. Stephen Eustaquio rose highest to head the ball to Mehdi Taremi who side footed a half volley past Andrew from just inside the 18-yard-box.

Both players were involved in Porto doubling their lead on the stroke of half time. Taremi broke clear and found Eustaquio who made a great run beyond Emmanuel Hackman, the Canadian midfielder squaring the ball to an unmarked Galeno who couldn’t miss.

Vieira shakes it up

Ivo Vieira made four changes at the break with Tomás Araújo, Danilo Veiga, Pedro Tiba and Kevin Villodres coming on for Hackman, Giorgi Aburjania, Bilel Aouacheria and Juan Manuel Boselli.

Vieira switched to a back three but Gil Vicente were having problems adjusting to the new formation, looking nervous and unable to play the ball out from the back.

Tiba lost possession which resulted in Martínez going through on goal where Andrew produced a great save.

Gilistas get on top but can't score

It was the Tiba show in Barcelos, the experienced midfielder narrowly missing the top corner with a drive from distance that signaled the start of a sustained period of pressure.

Tiba’s dangerous cross went begging before Viega’s perfectly delivered cross picked out Fran Navarro, the Spanish striker heading straight at Costa from point blank range.

Sérgio Conceição rang the changes with Evanilson and Gabriel Veron coming on for Taremi and Martínez before João Mário and Gonçalo Borges replaced Pepê Aquino and Galeno.

Porto controlled the rest of the game to secure Conceição his 200th victory in charge of the Dragons, an admirable achievement in his 277th game in charge.

Conceição's changes all involved

Sérgio Conceição made five changes to the side that started in the 3-1 defeat at Rio Ave. David Carmo, Wendell, Stephen Eustaquio, Galeno & Toni Martínez came in for Iván Marcano, Zaidu Sanusi, João Mário, Bruno Costa and Evanilson with Pepê Aquino moving to right-back.

It was a good opportunity for Carmo to make his debut, starting next to Pepe who had a strong performance. The more opportunities the have to play together the better it will be for Porto.

Wendell had a quiet game but was involved in some promising exchanges with Galeno down the left wing. Eustaquio registered two assists, looked confident throughout and picked up the man of the match award.

Galeno grabbed a goal with Martínez scoring twice from offside positions and unlucky not to get an assist after setting up Otávio.

It was just what the doctor ordered for Conceição and his side, but his team still have some issues defending down their right edge which could be a problem against Atletico Madrid.

Vieira desperate for a win

Ivo Vieira made three alterations to the team that drew 2-2 in Vizela. Emmanuel Hackman in at right-back, Giorgi Aburjania back in midfield and winger Bilel Aouacheria making his first appearance of the season.

None of those players came out after the break with Vieira making four changes and overhauling the formation. He will be pleased with the way his side got back into the contest, but the damage had been done in the five minutes before half time.

Gil Vicente haven't won in seven games and have failed to score in four of those. Vieira is desperate for a win, his side travel to Madeira next week for a clash against Marítimo.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio Cidade de Barcelos

