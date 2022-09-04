Braga B overcame an early deficit to earn their first win of the Liga 3 season. Chico Souza’s fine volley gave Canelas the lead in the 10th minute, Braga’s Yan Said equalising on the stroke of half time.

Custódio’s side dominated the second half in Fão, Berna Couto hitting the post before David Veiga netted in the 89th minute to secure a deserved victory.

Braga B 2-1 Canelas 2010

A loose pass from Berna Couto presented Canelas 2010 with the first chance of the game, Ivory Coast striker Mozino seeing his shot blocked.

The visitors took the lead in the 10th minute, a corner cleared out to Chico Souza who rifled a superb volley into the top corner. Chico Souza had another chance to score, firing wide with chances were few and far between in Fão.

Berna Couto was seeing a lot of ball and would be a key player in the final 10 minutes of the first half. In the 35th minute he provided a cross for Yan Said who couldn’t keep the chance down.

It was second time lucky for the pair in added time when Canelas’ defence fell asleep. Couto drove to the byline, picking out an unmarked Said who made no mistake.

Braga were buoyed by the goal and started the second half on top, Costinha’s shot tipped wide before the winger made way for André Lacximicant. The chances kept coming for Custódio's side, André Ferreira’s cross almost turned into his own net by Vítor Bastos.

Canelas’ best chance of the second half came in the 58th minute when Eduardo Souza forced a smart save from Lukas Hornicek.

Braga immediately got back on the front foot, substitute Mathys Jean-Marie unable to get on the end of Lacximicant’s cross. They went desperately close to taking the lead in the 75th minute when Couto’s shot slammed off the post.

Jean-Marie was taking over the game, forcing two saves from Raphael Mello before the breakthrough came in the 89th minute. Jean-Marie found Lacximicant who teed up David Veiga, the midfielder firing it past Mello for a deserved victory.

By Matthew Marshall at Complex Desportivo de Fão