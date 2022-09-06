Benfica got their Champions League Group H campaign off to a positive start with an ultimately straightforward 2-0 victory over Maccabi Haifa in Lisbon tonight.

The Israeli outfit proved a tough nut to crack in the first half, but two goals in five second half minutes by Rafa Silva and Alex Grimaldo got the job done in front of 55,162 appreciative fans.

100% win record

Benfica coach Roger Schmidt opted for Alexander Bah at right-back over Gilberto while Antonio Silva continued to deputise for the injured Morato. The rest of the line-up was unchanged from Benfica’s usual starters, with the Eagles seeking a 10th straight win in all competitions in 2022/23.

The thinking after the draw was made was that Maccabi would do little more than make up the numbers, but a stout first-half display from the visitors proved it may not be that simple.

Benfica’s patient play made little impression on the Maccabi defence in the opening 45 minutes. Grimaldo had an opportunity from a free kick on 16 minutes, but his effort flew over the bar.

On the half-hour mark Enzo Fernández picked a lock, sliding Rafa Silva through the middle, the Portuguese speedster sprinting to the edge of the box, shimmying past two defenders and striking for goal, but Cohen was equal to his effort with a diving save.

But Benfica’s chances were few and far between and two loose giveaways either side of the interval only increased the anxiety among the home supporters.

Grimaldo was the guilty party to start with, António Silva doing well to intercept a dangerous cross with the follow-up effort safely held by Vlachodimos.

Another loose turnover at the start of the second half, this time by Florentino, opened the door for Maccabi but they failed to take advantage, a poor touch by Pierrot from Abu Fani’s cross allowing Vlachodimos to smother the shot.

Quickfire double

Benfica’s nerves were soon settled however, thanks to marauding left-back Grimaldo. On 50 minutes the Spaniard whipped in a typically accurate cross and the unmarked Rafa did well to stick out his right boot and guide the ball into the net from close range.

Not satisfied with his efforts, Grimaldo then brought the house down with a magnificent goal. Maccabi’s defenders criminally stood off the Spaniard, he takes a couple of strides forward and hit a stupendous effort that dipped and swerved into the top corner giving Cohen no chance.

With the job done, Benfica were happy to slow the pace of the match, interspersed sporadically by some electrifying Rafa Silva bursts. On one such occasion Rafa nutmegged his man on the halfway line, put on the afterburners to sprint forward but could not find the accuracy on the pass to João Mário and the chance was gone.

Benfica beat Maccabi Haifa 2-0 in Lisbon to get their Champions League group stage campaign off to a winning start. Some thoughts from Estádio da Luz. pic.twitter.com/kLr986i5GB — Matthew Marshall (@noobzcorp) September 6, 2022

A neat passing move involving João Mário, Rafa and Enzo Fernández then set up a shooting chance for the Argentine, his effort narrowly clearing the bar.

Substitute Musa initially struggled to get into the game but was twice almost at the origin of a late Benfica third. In the 89th minute the Croatian produced an excellent turn to spin off his marker but then shot wildly over the bar from a nonsense angle.

An even better turn by Musa in a more central position was followed a clever pass to set up Enzo, whose shot cannoned onto the post then off the back of Cohen and out for a corner.

It was left to Maccabi Haifa to have the final meaningful effort of the match, a quick break ending with Rukavytsa shooting firmly, with Vlachodimos showing safe hands to pouches the ball.

Benfica earn their first three points but will know that tougher assignments lie ahead in the shape of Juventus and PSG.

by Tom Kundert at the Estádio da Luz

Benfica: Vlachodimos, Bah, Otamendi, António Silva, Grimaldo, Enzo, Florentino, David Neres (Aursnes, 64’), Rafa, João Mário (Chiquinho, 78’), Gonçalo Ramos (Musa, 46’)

Goals:

[1-0] Rafa Silva, 50’

[2-0] Grimaldo, 55’