In 14 previous visits to German clubs in European competition Sporting had a record of 13 defeats and one draw, but it was a different story tonight at the Waldstadion.

After withstanding heavy pressure in first half, Sporting came out a transformed team after the break, and goals from Marcus Edwards, Francisco Trincão and Nuno Santos gave the Lions a 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt to get their Champions League campaign off to the perfect start.

More to follow.