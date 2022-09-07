Atlético Madrid snatched a 2-1 victory against Porto in an incredible Champions League match. The opening 90 minutes were largely uneventful before a ridiculous 11 minutes of added time where all three goals were scored.

Mario Hermoso’s deflected shot sailed over Diogo Costa before the defender gave away a penalty that Mateus Uribe squeezed past Jan Oblak. The visiting supporters were celebrating a well earned point but there was more drama to come.

In the 11th minute of nine added on with the last kick of the game from a corner, an unmarked Antoine Griezmann headed home at the back post with Atlético supporters celebrating their first home win in the Champions League since October 2020.

Portugoal's Matthew Marshall reports from Estádio Cívitas Metropolitano.

Cagey first half

Yannick Carrasco fired a free kick onto the roof of the net after Mateus Uribe had taken down João Félix, but chances were proving hard to come by in Madrid.

Otávio frequently moved infield to try and create overloads for Sérgio Conceição’s side. Galeno was finding plenty of open space down the left wing, breaking clear before seeing his shot blocked.

The hosts created the best chance of the half in the 37th minute. Yannick Carrasco’s cross fell to Koke, Atlético’s captain shooting straight at Diogo Costa.

Galeno continued to look most likely to break through, the winger going on another mazy run with his shot deflected wide.

Simeone shakes it up

Diego Simeone made two changes at the break with wing-backs Nahuel Molina and Yannick Carrasco removed. Thomas Lemar and Rodrigo de Paul came into midfield with Saúl Ñíguez and Marcos Llorente shifting out wide.

Koke side footed home off the post but celebrations were cut short due to offside. The positivity wouldn't last for the home crowd as Porto got on top with Stephen Eustaquio’s long range strike tipped wide by Jan Oblak.

Antoine Griezmann replaced Ñíguez in the 61st minute with Conceição bringing João Mário on for Pepê at right-back.

The chances kept coming for the Dragons. Eustaquio shot wide, Mário’s shot was saved after receving a great pass from Mehdi Taremi and Otávio saw his effort blocked.

Mario Hermoso replaced Álvaro Morata but Simeone was unable to turn the tide, the home crowd noticeably restless after Porto were unable to convert a fast break in the 70th minute.

Taremi was booked for a foul on José Giménez before Ángel Correa replaced Félix, much to the disapproval of the home supporters.

Hermoso accidentally kneed Otávio in the back, the Porto playmaker down for a number of minutes before being stretchered off the pitch. He was replaced by Bruno Costa, Evanison making way for Toni Martínez up front.

Taremi sent off

Taremi’s night came to an earl conclusion in the 82nd minute when he received a second yellow card for diving into Axel Witsel in an attempt to win a penalty. David Carmo then made an important challenge on Correa as the Dragons looked to hold on for a point.

The game looked to be heading towards a goalless draw before nine minutes of added time was awarded. Nobody in the stadium expected what was to come.

Added time madness

One minute in and Atlético had taken the lead. Correa found Hermoso, the defender getting around Bruno Costa and firing a shot that took a huge deflection and looped over a helpless Diogo Costa.

There was more drama to come in Madrid when Hermoso went from hero to villain. Zanusi’s long throw saw Hermoso inexplicably slap the ball away, referee Szymon Marciniak with an easy decision to award a penalty.

Mateus Uribe stepped up and squeezed it past Oblak, the keeper diving the right way but unable to get a strong enough hand on the ball to divert it wide.

There was more madness to come in the 111th minute with the last kick of the game. Atlético won a corner, Witsel nodding the ball towards the back post by where an unmarked Griezmann headed home despite a last ditched attempt by Pepe and Diogo Costa.

Incredible.

Atlético get out of jail

Atlético had been poor in Madrid. They frequently gave the ball away, their combination play largely ineffective with players looking lost and none of Diego Simenoe’s attempts to rectify the situation having any real effect.

João Félix was looking most likely to unlock the door with Pepê Aquino and João Mário booked for trying to stop the tricky attacker. The young Portuguese forward is a crowd favourite in Madrid and they voiced their displeasure when he was replaced by Ángel Correa.

In the end the Atlético supporters went home happy, finally able to celebrate a home win in the Champions League since they defeated Salzburg 3-2 on 27 September 2020, a run of eight games that resulted in five draws and three defeats.

Simeone still has a lot of work to do to turn his talented players into an effective team.

Brutal end for Porto

Porto were looking certain to leave Madrid with a 0-0 draw for the second successive season. Pepe had been strong in central defence with Mateus Uribe and Stephen Eustaquio providing effective cover from midfield.

The Dragons were dangerous on the break and Galeno had caused problems for Nahuel Molina and José Giménez during the first half. Sérgio Conceição’s side were given a gift when Hermoso handled the ball and Uribe converted the penalty, but football can be both a beautiful and cruel game.

On this occasion it was cruel for the Dragons.