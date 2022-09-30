Sporting bounced back to winning ways with a convincing 3-1 victory over Gil Vicente in Lisbon tonight.

First-half goals from Hidemassa Morita and Pote put the hosts in charge, with Rochinha adding a third late on before Fran Navarro notched a stoppage time consolation for struggling Gil Vicente.

The main team news for Sporting saw young Spanish centre-back José Marsà handed his debut, the 20-year-old former Barcelona youth player stepping into the shoes of injured captain Sebastián Coates in the centre of a three-man back line comprising of Gonçalo Inácio on the right and Matheus Reis on the left. Another surprise inclusion was centre forward Paulinho who came in as Marcus Edwards dropped to the bench.

For Gil Vicente Juan Boselli and Pedro Tiba had to be content with a place on the bench as Ivo Vieira continues to search for his best starting XI.

Sporting in a rush

Sporting started strongly and the home supporters did not have to wait long to start celebrating. A wonderful diagonal cross-field pass by Ugarte released Nuno Santos whose cross was coolly tucked into the net by Paulinho. The cheers were cut short, however, as VAR chalked off the goal for offside.

No matter, Sporting soon had the ball in the net again and this time it did count. Nuno Santos was at the heart of the action again, his firm volleyed cross-come-shot turned into the net by the sliding Morita. 16 minutes gone, 1-0 Sporting.

The Lions were enjoying themselves, a series of quick passing moves scything through Gil’s midfield. It was no surprise when Sporting doubled their lead. A sumptuous piece of ball control followed by a clever back-heel by Morita set up Pote, whose quick feet did the rest, getting away form his marker and shooting firmly into the corner of the net.

Navarro to the fore

Gil at last began to come out of their shell, main man Fran Navarro thwarted by Adán diving at his feet and shortly afterwards rolling an effort wide. As half time approached the Spaniard was again denied by his countryman, his angled shot beaten away by the Sporting goalkeeper.

But it was the hosts who continued to look the likelier to score, with only alert goalkeeping by Andrew denying Trincão and Esgaio. Half time, Sporting 2-0 Gil Vicente.

The first half of the second half was a forgettable affair as both teams struggled to find their cohesion and the referee irritating the home fans with a series of questionable fouls and yellow cards.

Trincão had the ball in the net from a typically messy passage of play, Paulinho playing him in after a loose turnover by Gil, but for the second time in the match the goalscorer had strayed offside and it was ruled out.

Sporting were now content to soak up Gil’s more adventurous attacking play and try to kill off the visitors on the break, but it was the away side that were a whisker away from scoring in the 69th minute, Navarro as usual in the right place to take advantage of a goalmouth scramble but Adán managed to block his shot.

Substitutes shine

Substitute Marcus Edwards missed a golden chance on the break, and the lively Nuno Santos twice came close to getting a deserved goal, first shooting narrowly over then just failing to connect with Esgaio’s cross on the slide.

Sporting could finally relax in the 82nd minute when Rochinha was played in by a superb Esgaio through ball, the substitute dribbling past his man and sliding the ball low into the corner of the net.

Another substitute Boselli almost scored a typically spectacular goal, his terrific shot on the turn smacking off the top of the bar. But Gil finally did get their goal and it was the usual suspect Fran Navarro, producing a classy finish after latching onto late sub Élder Santana’s cross.

What’s next?

Sporting travel to France in good heart for Tuesday’s behind-closed-doors encounter against Marseille, where Rúben Amorim will try to make it three from three in the Champions League and take a massive step towards guiding his team to the knockout stage of the competition for a second successive year.

In contrast, Ivo Vieira knows the pressure will start to mount if he fails to bring about an improvement soon. One win in their last 9 matches is a poor return from a squad boasting a significant number of talented players.

By Tom Kundert

Goals:

[1-0] Morita, 16’

[2-0] Pote, 2’

[3-0] Rochinha, 82’

[3-1] Navarro, 90+3’