Instagram is an ever-evolving platform that today has about 2 billion active users. There are many thematic accounts on the site, ranging from expert accounts to fan accounts. Especially popular pages dedicated to various sports.

Portuguese football is no exception. If you follow the matches, know who Rui Costa is and can share interesting facts about Luis Figo, then you can definitely create a successful fan account that will be popular among football fans.

But in order to enlist the support of the community and achieve the desired result, it is not enough to publish interesting posts. Yes, it's important. However, the main goal is for these publications to be shown to a large number of users. What needs to be done for this and how to consolidate your position on the site? We will tell you in this text.

5 steps to create a great fan page:

1. Determine the subject of the account. Before you start filling in the required fields (we'll talk about this later), you need to know exactly what your publications will be about. You can choose a specific athlete or talk about Portuguese football in general. But you need to decide on this in advance to know what words you will use when filling out your account.

2. Fill in the information fields. The first thing that visitors of the page pay attention to is the name, BIO and description. You need to pay special attention to this step. Having decided on the topic, come up with a memorable and telling name - it should be short for a simplified search. In the BIO, write "Portuguese football fans" or the name of the football player to whom you dedicate the account. Write a few words in the description, it is advisable to indicate that this is a fan page, so as not to mislead the user.

3. Create a base of viewers. Information fields are not the only thing that users pay special attention to. To make your page look more presentable and attractive in the eyes of people, you can use paid services. By using the opportunity to buy real Instagram followers, you will save a lot of time that you can spend on creating cool content. Among other things, you significantly increase the activity on the page, and this has a positive effect on the profile statistics, raising it to the top.

4. Post your first publications. When everything is ready for the first fans to appear, you can start publishing content. Starting with an introduction and telling what your page is about is always a good option. Choose a suitable photo or video, come up with an attractive caption and mark the football team (or athlete) that will be discussed. Before you click the "publish" button, do not forget to write a few thematic tags, about 5-7 pieces. This will help you make posts more visible.

5. Communicate with followers. If you did everything right and have already published several publications, then probably users have started commenting on your content. In this way they show support and show their interest. We advise you to monitor the appearance of new feedback and try to respond to each of them. Create a friendly atmosphere and establish yourself as a potential friend, this will encourage users to subscribe to the page and stay with you for a long time. Good luck!