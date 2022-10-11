Another weekend of Primeira Liga football was a notable one with some surprising results dotted around the action. Basement club Marítimo finally picked up their first point of the campaign, whilst the previously impressive Braga continued their mini slump in form with an unexpected home loss to promoted Chaves.

Porto and Sporting took advantage of the latter result to strengthen their title credentials, whilst there were significant victories for Vizela, Estoril and Arouca.

On the subject of the race for the championship itself there is one side looking an early favourite to claim the honours come May, Benfica. The Eagles look reborn under new manager Roger Schmidt and they have soared to the summit after an unbeaten start. Schmidt has got the best out of their supremely talented young striker Gonçalo Ramos, our PortuGOAL Figure of the Week was excellent once more in helping his team defeat Rio Ave.

Portuguese forward Gonçalo Ramos is the latest exciting talent to come off the Benfica academy production line who is managing to seriously prove his skills at senior level. Joining the club as a 13 year old, Ramos’ progression up the ranks has been steady, being on the periphery of the first team in 2020/21 but last season he really established himself, making 29 appearances and showing plenty of glimpses of the potential he possesses.

He did so in a variety of positions too, most commonly used in an attacking midfield role, in part due to the strong form of Darwin Núñez, whose impressive goal record meant the “number nine” position was virtually off limits in the campaign prior.

During the close season however Núñez departed for Liverpool and Benfica swapped coaches, German Roger Schmidt replacing the outgoing Nélson Veríssimo. Ramos’ potential saw him linked with a move away but Schmidt saw the striker as an integral part of his plans for the upcoming season, and indeed saw Ramos as the player to spearhead his attack centrally rather than his slightly deeper previous role.

Ramos has repaid the faith of the manager and then some, starting every match bar one (due to suspension) of Schmidt’s tenure, one that has seen the team yet to taste defeat competitively and Ramos already hit double figures in terms of goals for the season.

Schmidt’s 4-2-3-1 setup has allowed Ramos to flourish. The forward has forged a fine understanding with established Benfica stars such as Rafa Silva and João Mário, as well as newer faces like David Neres and Enzo Fernández. This quartet in particular have kept the supply lines at a consistently high level knowing that the ever-improving striker will likely finish the chances they create.

For Saturday’s encounter with Rio Ave, Ramos only ended up playing the first 45 minutes at Estádio da Luz but in his short time on the pitch made a significant contribution to the overall outcome, his manager choosing to preserve his striker with a massive Champions League tie against PSG to come.

After the away side took a shock early lead it was Ramos who almost provided a quick response, the Portuguese forward’s clever effort from João Mário’s pass rolling narrowly wide of the near post.

The same pair combined once more in the 13th minute and this time Ramos made no mistake, tapping home for what felt like an inevitable equaliser.

A calamitous own goal from Rio Ave keeper Jhonatan saw Benfica go in front, before their advantage stretched in first half stoppage time thanks to a superb finish from Ramos. The striker controlled Fernández’s lofted pass on his thigh before instinctively prodding home with his weaker left foot.

A clinical finish indicative of the confidence Ramos is playing with under Schmidt. As mentioned previously, Ramos took no part in the second half as his side ultimately sealed a 4-2 triumph to remain at the Liga Bwin summit by a three point margin.

While it was a truncated appearance, Ramos showed exactly why he is in high demand among some of Europe’s elite, with upcoming opponents PSG reported to be among the most interested in the 21 year old’s services. The youngster could yet make an impact at this winter’s World Cup too, with Portugal coach adding him to the senior squad for the most recent round of internationals. Wherever he ends up playing his football in the coming years, Ramos’ future is certainly one to watch, this talent’s trajectory is only going one way.

By Jamie Farr

@FRfutebolJamie