Benfica’s unbeaten start to the season was extended to 17 matches after a deserved 1-1 draw against PSG. They went into the break 1-0 down after António Silva conceded a penalty that Kylian Mbappé converted.

The Eagles continued to match it with the French champions after the break and deservedly equalised in the 62nd minute. Marco Verratti foolishly fouled Rafa with another penalty awarded, João Mário finishing with style.

Neymar and Mbappé continued to probe for openings but Benfica’s defence held firm, Roger Schmidt’s side in prime position to progress to the Champions League knockout rounds.

Portugoal’s Matthew Marshall reports from Parc des Princes.

Mário and Mbappé most likely

João Mário was busy in the opening exchanges in Paris, enjoying plenty of the ball down the right wing where Benfica created their first chance. Mário’s cross to Fredrik Aursnes was laid into the path of Rafa who missed the target.

Kylian Mbappé was operating primarily down the left wing, attempting to find space between Alexander Bah and António Silva. He was sent clear by Neymar and got past Nicolas Otamendi, the Argentine taking no chances with a foul that earned the first booking.

PSG had plenty of the ball but there was no real penetration, Mbappé searching for opportunities to utilise his speed as Neymar continually dropped deep to instigate attacks.

PSG’s persistence pays off

PSG's persistence down the left wing paid off however, another overload resulting in a penalty being awarded in the 39th minute. Marco Verratti released Juan Bernat who was fouled by António Silva, Mbappé stepping up to the spot and sending Odysseas Vlachodimos the wrong way.

Neymar’s silky skills were on full display but Gonçalo Ramos was clearly unimpressed, the young striker showing his displeasure with a cheap foul that escaped a booking.

Benfica fight back

The second half started with Mbappé curling an effort narrowly wide before Benfica got on top. Rafa’s shot was blocked and Ramos headed wide before another penalty was awarded.

Rafa received the ball an inch inside the 18-yard box, Verratti stepping on his foot in a clumsy challenge that Michael Oliver reviewed before pointing to the spot. Mário never looked like missing before celebrating in front of Benfica’s travelling support.

Alexander Bah was replaced by Gilberto as 20-year-old Hugo Ekitike replaced Pablo Sarabia. Roger Schmidt made a triple switch in the 77th minute when Florentino, Rafa and Gonçalo Ramos made way for Julian Draxler, Diogo Gonçalves and Rodrigo Pinho.

Draxler mimicked Neymar’s close control before his shot was deflected wide, Mbappé volleying home from an offside position as the game ended in a deserved draw.

Benfica pass the PSG test

With David Neres unavailable, Roger Schmidt selected Aursnes, Florentino and Fernández in midfield for more control and stability. It worked well with Mário and Rafa important defensively, getting back to help nullify the threat posed by Mbappé.

João Mário keeps improving and repaying the faith shown in him by Schmidt. The Benfica boss praised the 29-year-old after the match, saying “Mário is a top player, quality player and key player for our team. He takes a lot of responsibility with the ball, leads the team with Otamendi and I hope he can continue on this level.”

António Silva was responsible for conceding the penalty, but overall it was another impressive and important match for the central defender. He showed his worth in Torino and mixed it with Mbappé and Neymar in Paris, two high profile games against top level strikers that will provide the 18-year-old with invaluable experience.

Benfica won their opening 13 matches this season but there were two fixtures that continued to stand out on the schedule. They passed both tests against PSG, a club on a different scale due to the finances derived from Qatar.

The Eagles had their backs to the wall for long spells in the 1-1 draw in Lisbon, a result that provided an enormous amount of confidence. They brought it to Paris where they fully deserved the point that puts them on the brink of the knockout rounds.