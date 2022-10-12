Porto’s revival continued after beating Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the UEFA Champions League. Diogo Costa assisted Galeno for the opener in the 6th minute before saving Kerem Demirbay’s spot kick.

The Dragons were awarded two penalties in the second half after VAR spotted fouls inside the 18-yard box.

Mehdi Taremi stepped up both times and made the German club pay the price, Porto in charge of their destiny with two matches remaining in Group B.

Dragons start strong

Porto got off to a fantastic start with a superb goal in the sixth minute. Diogo Costa’s long pass picked out Galeno who showed great control and speed to get past Odilon Kossounou, the winger stepping inside Jonathan Tah and finding the bottom corner.

Minutes later Bayer Leverkusen were given a golden chance to equalise from the penalty spot.

Mitchel Bakker pounced on a loose ball and went down after being fouled by Mateus Uribe. He was initially booked for diving before referee Istvan Kovacs checked the replay and awarded a spot kick.

Costa on fire

Patrik Schick didn’t want anything to do with Diogo Costa after failing to beat Portugal’s shot stopper twice in the space of 10 days, in the UEFA Nations League match in Prague and the defeat against the Dragons in Porto.

Kerem Demirbay took over penalty duties but it was the same result, Costa diving the right way and slapping the ball away towards Porto’s pumped up away support.

Leverkusen get on top

Bayer Leverkusen were frequently advancing the ball into promising positions and created two great chances to equalise before the break.

Callum Hudson-Odoi presented Bakker with a great chance in the 34th minute, the wing-back taking a touch before his shot was saved by Costa.

Amine Adli then started and finished a move that saw the ball find the net, but his shot took a touch Schick who was in an offside position.

João Mário was replaced Evanilson at the break before Bayer Leverkusen went close again.

The dangerous Moussa Diaby got past David Carmo and picked out Adli, the winger looking certain to score before the ball was deflected over the bar by Fábio Cardoso.

Penalties put Porto clear

The German club paid for their profligacy with Porto extending their lead in the 53rd minute.

Adli clipped Galeno’s heels a centimeter inside the 18-yard box, a foul initially awarded before VAR intervened and upgraded it to a penalty. Mehdi Taremi stepped up, sent Lukás Hrádecky the wrong way and sent the ball straight down the middle.

Adli made way for Paulinho before Porto put the result beyond doubt in the 63rd minute.

Galeno drove past Kossounou once again, the defender producing a clumsy challenge that saw a third penalty awarded. Taremi wasn’t going to be denied, Hrádecky diving the right way but unable to stop the Iranian striker finding the bottom corner.

Leverkusen’s evening was summed up in the 68th minute when they blew another presentable chance to score. Diaby broke clear and released Hudson-Odoi, the winger turning down the chance to shoot before allowing himself to be closed down.

Schick fired wide and Diaby forced a fine save from Costa, but it was a night to forget for Xavi Alonso and his new side. The Football Gods shone on Porto, the Dragons moving two points above Atletico Madrid before hosting the Spanish club at Estádio do Dragão on 1 November.

By Matthew Marshall at the BayArena