Estoril survived a scare in the Taça de Portugal third round where they came from behind to earn a 3-2 victory in Amora. The 3 Liga club took the lead in the 14th minute when David Dinamite’s cross was converted by Pedro Vieira.

Nélson Veríssimo’s took advantage of Amora’s inability to clear their lines in the second half, João Carvalho and James Léa-Siliki scoring in the space of six minutes to turn the game around.

The result appeared assured when Erison extended Estoril’s lead in the 83rd minute before an action packed period of added time at Complexo Municipal de Atletismo Carla Sacramento.

Bernardo Vital was sent off before Tiago Duque bundled the ball home to set up a tense finish, but it was too late for the hosts as Estoril hung on to advance to the fourth round.

Amora hold their own

The opening stages made it clear that Estoril were not going to have it all their own way against Amora. The Liga 3 club were well organised with 20-year-old Elmando Gjini dominating in the heart of defence.

The hosts gave their supporters plenty cheers about in the 14th minute when they opened the scoring. Both wing-backs combined, David Dinamite’s cross finding Pedro Vieira who converted at the back post.

Amora created another chance when Diogo Martins’ dangerous ball evaded everyone including top scorer Paulo Marcelo.

Estoril thought they had equalized in the 30th minute when a saved shot fell perfectly for Erison Danilo who smashed it home from close range, his celebrations cut short after a foul was spotted in the build up.

Amora finished the first half strong with Denis Rodríguez’s shot saved, Caleb firing over the bar before the captain burst clear and saw his shot deflected wide.

Estoril turn it around

Estoril looked like a different team in the second half with Nélson Veríssimo’s team talk clearly having an effect.

It took ten minutes for his side to regain parity after Amora failed to get the ball out of their 18-yard box. Rodrigo Martins went on a long run down the right wing, his cross seemingly coming to nothing before the ball fell on a plate for João Carvalho who lifted it over Luís Ribeiro.

Estoril were boxing Amora inside their own half and six minutes later they had taken the lead.

Once again Amora failed to clear the ball, Tiago Santos driving to the byline and delivering a cross that James Léa-Siliki converted from close range.

Veríssimo made his first substitutions in the 68th minute when Mor Ndiaye and Dele Yusuf were replaced by Loreintz Rosier and Serginho.

João Pereira introduced Califo Baldé for David Dinamite in the 75th minute before Jefferson Santos headed a corner wide. It was a false dawn.

Estoril scored again in the 83rd minute after a slick move down the right wing. Serginho released Tiago Araújo, his cross picking out Erison Danilo who steered the ball into the bottom corner.

Added time was interesting after Bernardo Vital was sent off and Amora got a goal back. Baldé’s free kick was spilled by Silva with Tiago Duque scoring to set up a tense finale, Estoril holding on to advance to the fourth round.

By Matthew Marshall at Complexo Municipal de Atletismo Carla Sacramento