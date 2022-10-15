Sanjoanense beat CF Os Belenenses 3-2 in extra time at Estádio Conde Dias Garcia to reach the Taça de Portugal fourth round.

The hosts dominated the first half before Belenenses’ striker Pedro Martelo won and converted a penalty on the stroke of half time.

Sanjoanense's Nuno Barbosa equalised in the 82nd minute to take the game to extra time where Elijah Benedict took five minutes to put the São João da Madeira club into the lead.

There was more drama to come when Clé resotred parity from the penalty spot, but the home supporters were sent home happy after Joel Silva won the game with a spectacular strike.

Sanjoanense on top

Sanjoanense were the better of the 3 Liga teams in the opening stages, Rúben Alves seeing his shot saved before firing over the bar. Striker Nuno Barbosa was combing well with left winger Marcos Brazion, the Brazilian with a weak shot before blasting the ball high and wide.

Sanjoanense went close to opening the scoring in the 29th minute when Pedro Araújo’s cross was met by Barbosa who glanced his header off the post.

The hosts thought they had taken the lead when Barbosa swept the ball home before the goal was ruled out for offside.

Pedro Martelo takes centre stage

Belenenses finally offered some threat up front on the stroke of half-time, Fred Martins sending Pedro Martelo through on goal but he couldn’t connect cleanly with Gabriel Souza to beat.

Martelo wouldn’t be denied however, the striker heavily involved in Belenenses taking the lead deep into added time. Gonçalo Maria’s cross into the box fell his way, the striker going to ground after a confrontation with Rui Pedro which saw referee Marco Cruz point to the spot.

Martelo stepped up and slotted home in front of the Sanjoanense ultras who were less than pleased.

Sanjoanense keep pressing

Sanjoanense continued to dominate after the break, Brazion taken out by João Sousa after going on a long run forward.

Rui Pedro was intent on single handedly dragging his team back into the contest, the 34-year-old seeing his shot blocked before creating two more opportunities for Brazion.

Pedro kept driving forward and appeared to be taken down by Hélio Cruz inside the box, the home crowd unable to persuade Cruz to point to the spot.

Sanjoanense kept pressing for an equalizer which deservedly came in the 82nd minute. Joel Silva was thwarted by Daniel Azevedo, the ball delivered back into the box where Nuno Barbosa didn’t hesitate and fired into the net.

Extra time action

The game went to extra time where it took five minutes for the hosts to take the lead, Elijah Benedict heading past Azevedo.

Mauro Antunes had taken over as chief playmaker for Belenenses, his shot narrowly wide before another attempt struck the raised arm of Danrlei. There were no complaints about the penalty this time, Clé slotting home before a executing a perfect somersault celebration.

There was more drama to come in São João da Madeira with a sensational strike deciding the contest. A seemingly harmless ball down the right channel found Joel Silva, the striker with other ideas as he tried his luck from a tight angle and found the top corner.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio Conde Dias Garcia