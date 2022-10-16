Varzim had a night to remember in Barcelos where they dumped Sporting Clube de Portugal out of the Taça de Portugal after a 1-0 win.

The Lions were completely dominant in the opening exchanges before the 3 Liga club worked their way into the contest.

Rúben Amorim’s side failed to turn their superiority into goals however, and continually conceded set pieces in dangerous positions which was their downfall.

The breakthrough came in the 70th minute when João Faria finished off a free kick, Varzim holding on under pressure to claim a famous victory.

Portugoal's Matthew Marshall reports from Estádio Cidade de Barcelos

One way traffic

Varzim were unable to touch the ball in the opening five minutes, such was Sporting’s complete dominance in Barcelos. The pick of the early chances came in the 11th minute when Gonçalo Inácio headed Nuno Santos’ corner over the bar.

Francisco Trincão was heavily involved in the attacking third early on, but he was required on the defensive end in the 18th minute when he was booked for taking out Léo Teixeira.

Varzim get into the contest

It was the start of a spell of pressure from Varzim, Tito Júnior’s cross desperately close to Onyeka Osemene and Joãozinho unable to meet Teixeira’s ball into the box.

Sporting were getting frustrated and consistently giving away cheap fouls. Sotiris Alexandropoulos and Morita tried their luck from distance which prompted Sporting’s travelling support to become restless.

Rúben Amorim replaced Alexandropoulos with Pote at the break as Nuno Santos fired an early warning shot.

Sporting play a dangerous game

Sporting continued to give away free kicks in dangerous positions which was presenting Varzim with opportunities. Julián Bonilla couldn’t direct Paulo Moreira’s delivery on target, Inácio unable to clear with Bruno Bernardo stabbing wide from close range.

Paulinho’s backheeled effort was deflected wide before Amorim made two more changes in the 60th minute, Pedro Porro and Marcus Edwards making way for Manuel Ugarte and Issahaku Fatawu.

The Lions were well on top but unable to test Ricardo Nunes which provided Varzim and their supporters with confidence.

Lions pay the price

Joãozinho’s weak shot was comfortably saved by Franco Israel before José Marsà gave away a dangerous free kick for a rugby style tackle on Gustavo Souza. This time the Lions paid the price.

Moreira sent the set piece into the box where Paulinho headed the ball into the path of João Faria who beat Israel from close range.

Varzim hold on

Rochina replaced Hidemasa Morita in the 76th minute and was soon booked for diving. Sporting committed players forward and were turning the screw against an increasingly defensive Varzim side.

Jovane Cabral received an encouraging reception when warming up in front of the Sporting ultras, the forward making his first appearance of the season when he replaced Nuno Santos in the 84th minute.

Varzim defended resolutely in the closing stages, the five minutes of added time taking an eternity for the 3 Liga club who held on for a famous victory.

Famous victory for Varzim

The opening exchanges were far from promising for Varzim. Unable to get on the ball and continually chasing it, all the evidence pointed towards Sporting cruising to a convincing victory.

How wrong that early assessment was. Tiago Margarido’s side stepped up in an unfamiliar stadium, defended well and took their chance from a set piece.

Varzim spent a total of 21 seasons in Portugal’s top flight, most recently in 2002-03 before dropping as low as the third division where they are currently situated.

It’s been a slow decline for the beach side club and their dilapidated Estádio dos Poveiros, but after a solid start in the 3 Liga this season, a famous victory against Sporting in the Taça de Portugal and renovations at their stadium almost complete, confidence is high in Póvoa de Varzim.

Sporting slump to another defeat

Sporting suffered a fourth defeat in six matches, their last two without scoring a goal. This time there were no brain explosions to blame, just an inability to take their chances and conceding too many free kicks.

The financial problems at the club have been well documented and I don't have much to add from my assessment after the 3-0 defeat in Porto on 20 August. Rúben Amorim can’t be pleased with the state of his squad which looks increasingly average after each defeat.

With two tough games to come in the Champions League, the Lions could find themselves out of the Taça de Portugal and European competitions within the space of 16 days.