Benfica increased their advantage at the top of the Primeria Liga to six points after beating Porto 1-0 at Estádio do Dragão.

The Dragons were dominant early on before Stephen Eustáquio was sent off in the 27th minute. Sérgio Conceição’s side were unable to recover, fortunate to go into the break level after Fredrik Aursnes and Rafa hit the woodwork.

Roger Schmidt’s side remained patient however, knowing a chance would come which they took in the 72nd minute. Rafa raced clear and combined with David Neres before finding the bottom corner in the decisive moment of the match.

PortuGOAL's Matthew Marshall reports from the Dragão

Porto pressure

Porto piled on the pressure in the opening stages at the Dragão, Fábio Cardoso unable to keep his shot down after receiving Odysseas Vlachodimos’ weak punch inside the 18-yard box.

João Mário and Alexander Bah were both booked for taking down Galeno whose pace was causing the Eagles a lot of problems in transition.

The Dragons created a fantastic chance in the 15th minute. Zaidu Sanusi’s cross picked out Mehdi Taremi, his header towards the top corner denied by Vlachodimos who made a sensational save.

Enzo Fernández tried his luck from distance with Benfica unable to test Diogo Costa. João Mário and Fredrik Aursnes’ lack of speed resulting in Gonçalo Ramos frequently getting dragged out wide to get on the ball.

Eustáquio sent off

Stephen Eustáquio was booked for a tackle on Alexander Bah in the 24th minute before Bah got forward and headed Fernández’s cross narrowly wide.

The turning point in the match came in the 27th minute when Porto were reduced to 10 men. Eustáquio showed his inexperience with another late challenge on Bah with referee João Pinheiro producing a deserved second yellow card.

Sérgio Conceição resisted the chance to make a change, Mehdi Taremi spending most of his time on the right wing and Otávio moving into central midfield.

Benfica denied by the woodwork

Benfica went desperately close to taking the lead in the 37th minute. Taremi found himself at right-back, Fredrik Aursnes surging past him and hitting the post, the ball rebounding off Diogo Costa straight into the path of Rafa who headed off the bar when it looked easier to score.

Fernández was the next player booked after taking down Pepê, Aursnes getting his name in the book on the stroke of half time.

Schmidt took no chances

Roger Schmidt was clearly concerned about his booked players suffering the same fate as Eustáquio, the tactician making a triple substitution at the break with Gilberto, Julian Draxler and David Neres replacing Bah, Fernández and João Mário.

Chances were proving hard to come by, Rafa’s shot deflected wide in the 60th minute before Draxler picked up an injury and was replaced by Petar Musa.

Sérgio Conceição made his first change in the 67th minute when Gabriel Veron replaced Evanilson, the game opening up which was always going to be hazardous for the depleted hosts..

Benfica breakthrough

And so it proved with Benfica scoring the decisive goal in the 72nd minute. Pepê got caught out of position once again, the Eagles racing clear through Rafa who exchanged passes with David Neres, turned and found the bottom corner.

Conceição reacted by bringing on Wendell and Toni Martínez for Zaidu Sanusi and Galeno.

Martinez headed Pepê’s cross straight at Vlachodimos and Otávio saw his shot blocked, Conceição’s last throw of the dice bringing his son Rodrigo onto the pitch in the 89th minute as Porto’s fake supporters abandoned their team.

Benfica were looking more likely to add to their lead in added time as Costa clawed off the line a David Carmo clearance that was looping into the net. Veron had a half chance in the final minute, his deflected shot comfortably saved by Vlachodimos.

Huge result in the title race

With Sporting Clube de Portugal well off the pace and Braga’s early season promise unsustainable, matches between Porto and Benfica were always going to receive extra attention.

It wasn’t a great spectacle, but Roger Schmidt and his side won’t care one bit.

Porto had gone undefeated in their last nine games against Benfica which included seven wins and two draws, the Eagles’ last win against the Dragons coming in March 2019.

Few teams leave Estádio do Dragão with three points, in this case they are extra valuable with Schmidt’s side going six points clear at the top of the Primeira Liga.

A game to forget for Porto

Porto started well in front of their supporters but it was always going to be an uphill battle after Eustáquio’s dismissal. Regardless of the defeat, their issues at right back remain.

With João Mário injured, Wilson Manafá lacking match fitness and Rodrigo Conceição on the bench, we saw Pepê Aquino get another start in an unfamiliar position.

The Brazilian was nowhere to be seen when Aursnes and Rafa hit the woodwork in the first half, and he was similarly absent when Benfica scored, the defensive duties left to Taremi on both occasions.

There is little need to dissect this game any further.

Sérgio Conceição was sent off after the final whistle, answered one question in the post match press conference before storming out, telling you all you need to know about what he thought of the game.

Benfica remain undefeated

And so it goes on, Benfica now unbeaten in 19 matches this season. They had a favourable draw against average opposition which they carried into the Champions League where they beat Juventus in Italy and earned two draws against PSG.

The Clássico in Porto was another stern test that Roger Schmidt’s side navigated their way through, albeit with the assistance of Stephen Eustáquio’s sending off in the 27th minute.

Schmidt has managed to keep the momentum going despite missing three injured central defenders, handing António Silva his debut at Boavista and the 18-year-old starting all 12 games since.

Avoiding defeat against Juventus on Tuesday will see his side qualify for the Champions League knockout rounds with one match remaining, another commendable achievement in a season that keeps on giving for Benfica supporters.

Highlights