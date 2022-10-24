Rio Ave got back to winning ways after a fortunate 1-0 victory against Portimonense. Luís Freire’s side were second best at Estádio dos Arcos until Fahd Moufi received a straight red card in the 30th minute.

It was the turning point in the game with Emmanuel Boateng scoring the match winner on the stroke of half time. The Vilacondenses failed to kill the game off in the second half, losing control of the contest and avoiding a penalty claim.

Bryan Róchez came off the bench and headed wide in added time, Rio Ave holding on to record their third home win of the season.

Portimonense on top

Portimonense created all the early chances in Vila do Conde, Yago Cariello looking most likely to break the deadlock with three chances in the space of a minute.

The Brazilian striker fired over the bar, shot straight at Jhonatan and couldn’t direct Moustapha Seck’s cross on target. Seck was proving to be a real problem for Rio Ave, a constant threat down the left wing and regularly getting past Costinha.

The chances kept coming for the visitors who looked certain to score in the 24th minute. Zié Ouattara’s cross found Yago in point blank range, his header denied by Jhonatan who produced a sensational save.

Red card changes the game

Six minutes later the game took a sharp turn when Fahd Moufi was sent off. He stepped on the back of Emmanuel Boateng’s ankle, seemingly more clumsy than intentional, referee Bruno Costa showing no hesitation in producing a red card.

Rio Ave started to get into the contest and finally created their first shot on target in the 41st minute, Aziz Takubu heading Patrick William’s cross straight at Kosuke Nakamura.

Boateng breaks the deadlock

Luís Freire’s side kept pressing and were rewarded on the stroke of half time. A long ball from Andreas Samaris sailed over Mohamed Diaby, Boateng accepting the gift and slotting the ball past Nakamura.

Paulo Vitor replaced William at the break with Rio Ave monopolising possession after the restart.

Portimonense were rarely advancing the ball past the halfway line before Zié Ouattara got into the box and shot straight at Jhonathan.

Paulo Sérgio introduced Anderson Oliveira and Luquinha for Henrique Jocú and Rui Gomes in the 67th minute, Freire immediately making two changes of his own as Miguel Baeza and Boateng made way for Hernâni and Leonardo Ruiz.

Rio Ave continued to press for a second goal to kill the game but were unable to test Nakamura.

Portimonense penalty claim denied

They appeared to receive another gift from the Football Gods in the 75th minute when Josué Sá handled the ball on the edge of the 18-yard box. Costa watched replays on the touchline after being notified by the VAR but decided against awarding a penalty.

It signaled a spell of pressure for Portimonense with the nervousness displayed by Rio Ave mirrored by their supporters, Freire trying to turn the tide by replacing Samaris with Vítor Gomes.

Last chance

Sérgio made a last ditched attempt to snatch an equalizer in the 89th minute when Paulo Estrela and Yago made way for Pastor and Bryan Róchez.

Both players combined to create a great chance less than a minute after being introduced, Pastor’s cross picking out Róchez who headed narrowly wide.

Luck plays a big role in Vila do Conde

Portimonense had lost three straight games without scoring a goal and were missing suspended centre-back Pedrão. The visitors showed no signs of lacking confidence however, clearly the better team before Fahd Moufi was sent off.

It seemed certain that referee Bruno Costa was going to award the Algarve club a penalty in the 75th minute when he went to watch replays of Josué Sá’s apparent handball.

It wasn’t to be however, and Luís Freire breathed another sigh of relief in added time when Bryan Róchez headed wide in added time.

By Matthew Marshall at Estádio dos Arcos

