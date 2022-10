In matchday two of this season’s Champions League, Club Brugge embarrassed Porto badly by winning 4-0 at the Estádio do Dragão, leaving the Portuguese champions with zero points from two matches in Group B.

Tonight, Sérgio Conceição and his team repaid the Belgian side in kind by winning 4-0 at the Jan Breydel Stadion to complete a remarkable turnaround in their European campaign. A brace by Taremi and goals from Evanilson and Eustáquio booked Porto’s place in the knockout stage. More to follow.