Sporting Clube de Portugal held on to secure an important 1-1 draw against Tottenham in the Chamipons League.

Marcus Edwards scored against his former club in the 22nd minute with Paulinho going close to extending the lead on the stroke of half time.

Spurs started the second half on the front foot but were unable to capitalise, Flávio Nazinho missing two great chances to double Sporting's advantage.

They proved to be costly, Rodrigo Bentancur equalising in the 80th minute before Sporing had VAR to thank for ruling out Harry Kane's added time winner.

PortuGOAL's Matthew Marshall reports from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Sporting show no fear in London

Marcus Edwards started on the right wing Francisco Trincão on the opposite wing, both players getting plenty of ball early on. The first chance came in the 13th minute when Sebastián Coates headed Nuno Santos' corner wide.

Antonio Adán flapped at a cross which presented Matt Doherty with a chance, his shot blocked by Santos. Adán wasn’t exuding much confidence, unable to gather Harr Kane’s cross and conceding a corner.

Sporting showed no signs of slowing down on the offensive end and went close in the 20th minute, Pedro Porro’s cross picking out Paulinho who volleyed over the bar.

Tottenham were failing to click against a disciplined defence led by Coates, Manuel Ugarte and Hidemasa Morita sitting deep to reduce space for Spurs to operate in the final third. The hosts were frequently funneled out wide before Rodrigo Bentancur’s shot from distance sailed over the bar.

Edwards scores against his former club

The Lions went straight back on the offensive and took the lead in the 22nd minute. Marcus Edwards skipped past Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg and drove forward with little resistance, taking advantage by unleashing a left footed drive into the bottom corner.

Sporting went close to doubling their advantage before the break. A corner was flicked towards Coates, he was unable to reach the ball with his head and was instead booked for punching the ball into the net.

Spurs a different team in the second half

Spurs started the second half with intent, Heung-min Son’s cross towards Harry Kane intercepted by Adán. They then had three quick fire chances with Eric Dier’s shot saved, Christian Romero’s effort blocked and Doherty firing over the bar.

Son forced another save from Adán before Rúben Amorim introduced Flávio Nazinho and Mateus Fernandes for Nuno Santos and Hidemasa Morita.

Still Spurs pressed for an equalizer, Adán called into action at his near post to save Doherty’s shot in the 69th minute.

Both managers went to their benches in the 71st minute, Trincão and Edwards making way for Issahaku Fatawu and Arthur Gomes, Antonio Conte replacing Doherty with Bryan Gil.

Dier headed a corner onto the roof of the net before Amorim made his final change, his intentions more than clear with Paulinho making way for Jeremiah St. Juste.

Nazinho misses two great chances

It seemed like Tottenham’s dominance would continue but out of nowhere, Sporting created two glorious chances to extend their lead.

Gomes went on a long run forward and released Nazinho who shot straight at Hugo Lloris with the keeper to beat. Pedro Porro then forced a save from Lloris with Nazinho’s follow up going wide.

Another error from Adán

They proved to be costly misses when Spurs equalized in the 80th minute. It was another error from Adán, the keeper falling over after clumsily clattering into Rodrigo Bentancur who simply jumped up and headed Ivan Perisic’s corner into the net.

Conte made two more changes in the 82nd minute when Ben Davies and Lucas Moura made way for Clément Lenglet and Emerson Royal.

Sporting were sitting increasingly deeper, Son’s free kick headed wide by Dier before the defender glanced Lenglet’s cross past the post.

VAR steals the show

The final piece of drama came with the last kick of the game. A deep cross found Emerson at the back post, his header deflected into the path of Harry Kane who found the net, his match winner ruled out for offside following a lengthy intervention by the VAR.

Analysis to follow