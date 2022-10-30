Casa Pia have climbed back into the Primeira Liga top four after a 66th-minute Saviour Godwin goal secured a route past Rio Ave at home, defeating the Vilacondenses 1-0.

The newly-promoted side took advantage of Sporting’s slip-up away to Arouca to reinstate their one-point-lead over the Lions, as results around them also went their way.

Boavista scuppered the chance to get in amongst it after drawing 2-2 at home to Vizela, meanwhile Portimonense’s stalemate against Estoril gave Casa Pia the green light to scale up the table.

Boavista 2-2 Vizela

Sunday’s action commenced at the Bessa where the stakes, following Sporting’s shock loss away to Arouca, showed no signs of deflating for Boavista, keen to match the Lions on points with a fresh victory versus Vizela

The locals couldn’t have asked for a better start after Japanese midfielder Masa was able to pick his spot from range just four minutes into the encounter, putting Boavista a goal up.

Vizela took just two minutes to cancel out the hosts’ early lead via Matheus Pereira, however, before Kevin Zohi, following up on the rebound in the 27th minute, turned the game on its head, much to manager Álvaro Pacheco’s delight going into the break.

The visitors’ resolve came undone in the last 15 minutes after conceding a penalty that Yusupha Njie would later convert in the 78th minute, but the forward could’ve gone one better with Boavista earning yet another spot-kick four minutes later, prior to Fabijan Buntic’s heroics between the posts to keep the game locked at 2-2.

Vizela were forced to keep their heads above water with just ten men in the latter stages after losing Raphael Guzzo to a second yellow card, but the score-line remained poised, preventing Boavista from a quick zip up the table.

Portimonense 1-1 Estoril

Following Boavista’s draw, both Portimonense and Estoril readied themselves for a battle that would see them rewarded with a small rise in the Primeira Liga standings, should either of the two secure a victory in Portimão.

The hosts certainly got the memo as they put Estoril through a frantic opening 15 minutes. Much to the southern outfit’s surprise, however, it was the visitors who edged their noses in front with their first opportunity, converted by Erison’s first-time finish in the 22nd minute.

Left without an answer in the first period, an avenue opened up for Portimonense in the 65th minute after Dani Figueira, crucial up until this very moment, miscalculated his reach from a corner and struck his opponent in the face for a penalty, earning him a second yellow card.

Off the bench, Pedro Silva’s impact was instant with a penalty save from Bryan Róchez’s attempt, as Portimonense, holding a numerical advantage, piled on the pressure in the latter stages of the encounter.

In the 88th minute, Portimonense had the opportunity to do it all again after winning a second penalty, this time handed to skipper Welinton Júnior. The Brazilian made no mistake with a composed finish, although it wouldn’t be enough to spur the hosts onto a late victory, as the two sides shared the spoils.

Casa Pia 1-0 Rio Ave

After the failed auditions of Boavista and Portimonense, the baton was passed onto Casa Pia, hosting Rio Ave in their own attempt to take advantage of the points dropped around them closer to the top of the table.

The home side started strong with Godwin active in many of their attempts to dissect the Rio Ave backline, going close with a curling effort from the Nigerian in the 13th minute.

Despite this, the Vilacondenses managed to realign the balance of the game en route to a goalless half of football, as they began to tally up the opportunities in the second period. But in the 66th minute, Godwin rose to prominence once more, taking on a vulnerable Patrick William before firing across goal with power and precision for a crucial Casa Pia opener.

Filipe Martins’ side held onto their 1-0 advantage, securing them the passage back up to fourth place, above Sporting, with the one-point distance from the struggling Lions reinstated.

By Patrick Ribeiro

Matchday 11

P. Ferreira 0-1 Marítimo

Benfica 5-0 Chaves

Santa Clara 2-1 FC Porto

Arouca 1-0 Sporting

Boavista 2-2 Vizela

Portimonense 1-1 Estoril

Casa Pia 1-0 Rio Ave

Gil Vicente vs. Sp. Braga

Monday 31st October

Vitória vs. Famalicão